Sheffield United are interested in signing a "heroic" Championship player before the end of the January transfer window, according to an update from journalist Danny Hall.

The Blades are believed to be looking to sign Danilo Barbosa this month, with the Brazilian currently anchoring the midfield at Botafogo. He could potentially come in as a good foil for Hamza Choudhury in the middle of the park before the window concludes, with the Leicester City man joining on loan until the end of the season.

In attack, additional goals could be the difference in United sealing promotion from the Championship to the Premier League this season, which is why they are reportedly eyeing a move for Kelechi Iheanacho. The Nigerian is keen to leave Sevilla, and he could be a signing of real intent.

Another strong rumoured target is Queens Park Rangers defender Jimmy Dunne, who has been an influential player for his current club. He has started 29 league games in 2024/25 to date, chipping in with four goals for good measure, proving equally strong at centre-back and right-back.

Meanwhile, Manchester City youngster James McAtee has been linked with a move to Bramall Lane, having been there on loan already, but now Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle has been mentioned as an alternative option to him.

Sheffield United eyeing move for "heroic" ace

According to The Star's Hall, Sheffield United are eyeing a move for Swansea City defender Harry Darling this month, with the Blades considering him "on their list of transfer targets". The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season, meaning the Swans could be looking to cash in on him now, rather than lose him on a free transfer in the summer.

Darling could be exactly what United are after in the next few days, as they look to perfect their January transfer business and give Wilder a formidable squad for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old is an "impressive" ball-playing central defender, according to Hall's report, and he has registered three assists and completed 88.7% of his passes in the Championship this season.

He has also shone in a defensive sense, averaging 4.6 clearances and 2.2 aerial duel wins per match. Swansea manager Luke Williams knows exactly how good his defender is, lauding him earlier this month after the draw away to West Brom.

"Harry was outstanding, and it is impossible to question his commitment to the football club because that was a heroic performance from him. He is fantastic at defending the goal, competing for everything with the opposition. But he also had plenty of brilliant actions in helping us to build-up to try and score. He was brilliant, he’s an excellent player."

Former Blades manager Paul Heckinbottom reportedly wanted to sign Darling back in 2022, so he has been a target for United for some time, and the hope is that they get a deal over the line before the end of deadline day.