Sheffield United were battling two other Championship clubs for the signing of a "first-class" international defender on deadline day, but ultimately missed out on him.

Blades supporters were hoping to see some last-gasp business completed in the final hours of the winter transfer window, with one update claiming that the club were looking to strike a double deal.

It is said that the unnamed attacking duo were "identified by the Blades’ new ownership group using their AI model", as Chris Wilder eyed even more firepower to his squad, in order to strengthen their push to seal promotion from the Championship to the Premier League in May. Neither came to fruition, though, following a quiet day on the whole.

United agreed a deal to sign centre-back Rob Holding on loan until the end of the season, though, with the 29-year-old coming in from Crystal Palace, having struggled to become a key player there since trading Arsenal for Selhurst Park back in 2023.

Japhet Tanganga also emerged as another rumoured option for the Blades, having started 27 matches for Millwall in the Championship so far this season, but he stayed put in the end at the south London club.

Sheffield United missed out on "first-class" ace

According to an update from The Mirror, Sheffield United wanted to sign Watford centre-back Ryan Porteous on deadline day, but Preston North End got him instead, acting as a setback.

The Blades weren't alone in wanting to snap him up, however, with Hull City also believed to be in the mix, prior to both missing out on him.

Porteous would have been a strong addition for United, having proven himself at international level for Scotland, winning 12 caps for his country to date.

He has also been lauded by compatriot and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, who has said of him: "He's had a lot of criticism his short career. It was an opportunity for him to show Scotland and Europe what he's all about. "He was first class. A 10-out-of-10 performance. If he keeps on performing like that there's no doubt he can be a Scotland regular for years to come."

At 25, Porteous is at a great age, so he could have come in and hit the ground running for United, picking up lots of experience but still proving to be a relatively young player whose best years are ahead of him.

The Championship playoff battle is likely to go to the wire this season, with fine details deciding who goes up, and squad depth is going to be vital as matches come thick and fast, and legs begin to tire.