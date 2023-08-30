Sheffield United will welcome Everton to Bramall Lane at 12:30 pm on Saturday, September 2nd. The pair are two of four teams yet to pick up a point in the early stages of this new Premier League season.

The Blades have lost three consecutive games by a single-goal margin at the hands of Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City. Their last outing was a narrow defeat against the defending champions. Jayden Bogle’s late equalizer was cancelled out by Rodri’s winner at the death.

Everton meanwhile are rock bottom of the table having suffered three defeats themselves, one of which being a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Aston Villa. Leon Bailey starred with a goal and an assist for Unai Emery’s side whilst the Toffees lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 last weekend.

We at Football FanCast have taken a deep dive into the history of this fixture between Sheffield United and Everton.

Sheffield United vs Everton: Who has the better head-to-head record?

Sheffield United and Everton are two of the most historic clubs in all of English football and so this fixture has been played out regularly. Everton, who boast more of a prestige in the modern day, just about have an edge in this one overall.

Sheffield United wins 49 Draws 31 Everton wins 55

Sheffield United vs Everton: Who has more wins at Bramall Lane?

Bramall Lane is the oldest ground in the whole world, dating back over 150 years to 1862. The first league meeting between Sheffield United and Everton on the former’s home patch took place in the December of 1893 with the Toffees prevailing by three-goals-to-nil.

Sheffield United wins 30 Draws 22 Everton wins 16

Sheffield United vs Everton: Who has more wins at Goodison Park?

Turning attentions to this fixture at Goodison Park and Everton have won more than double the amount that their opponents have and they also have an overall win percentage of 58%.

Goodison Park has been around for many years like with Bramall Lane, hosting more top-flight games in English football than any other ground and also hosting a semi-final at the 1966 World Cup. It has always been the home of Everton but next year, after 132 years, they will be moving on from Goodison to the Bramley-Moore Dock site.

Sheffield United wins 19 Draws 9 Everton wins 39

Sheffield United vs Everton: Who has the better cup record?

A small amount of the total clashes between these two have come in cup competitions but when they have crossed paths, Sheffield United have the better of it. Their first-ever cup meeting came in the 1895/96 FA Cup campaign whereas their most recent one was in the second round of the 2011/2012 League Cup journey.

Sheffield United wins 4 Draws 2 Everton wins 2

Sheffield United vs Everton: How have the last 5 meetings played out?

Sheffield United have returned to the Premier League picture a couple of times now in the last several years. They are back now and had two years alongside Everton as well but the final of their last five meetings date back to over a decade ago.

16th May 2021- Everton 0-1 Sheffield United:

Going back a few seasons to when Sheffield United were last in the top-flight and whilst they did manage to beat Everton at Goodison Park, it was already too late. They ended up rock bottom but not before they took the scalp of Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The only goal of the game was scored by young forward Daniel Jebbison whilst goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was named as the Man of the Match.

26th December 2020- Sheffield United 0-1 Everton:

The Blades won 1-0 away from and the same goes for Everton when they visited Bramall Lane. United held on for most of the game until Ramsdale was beaten late on and they were unable to find a response.

20th July 2020- Sheffield United 0-1 Everton:

That was the first of two consecutive seasons for Sheff U in the Premier League and once again, there was a 1-0 scoreline when they crossed paths with the Toffees.

Without giving too much away, two of the players in that Everton XI have also played for the opponents during their career. Current Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison was the goal scorer this time in the very early stages of the second half.

21st September 2019- Everton 0-2 Sheffield United:

The ebbing and flowing of this fixture continues with the away team prevailing for a fourth straight time, and keeping a clean sheet too.

Yerry Mina found the back of the net at the wrong end and then French forward Lys Mousset doubled the lead for Chris Wilder’s side. On the bench for Wilder was a former Toffee too!

24th August 2011- Everton 3-1 Sheffield United:

A long hiatus came between these two games due to the pair being in different leagues for a considerable amount of time.

This was an EFL Cup meeting in 2011 in the second round and the goal scorers as Everton won 3-1 against Sheffield United, are rather interesting. Richard Cresswell scored at both ends in quick succession before Victor Anichebe and current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta made it 3-1 to Everton all in the first 45 minutes.

Who has played for both Sheffield United and Everton?

Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United 2000-2007 and 2019-2021; Everton 2007-2019)

Phil Jagielka is maybe thought of as an Everton player more than any other club but he has had two spells with Sheffield United as well. More recently, he was there for their return to the Premier League but previously, as well as spending seven years there in the early 2000s.

The Sheffield United youth academy product was sold by the Blades to Everton in 2007 following the former’s relegation back to the second division. During this time with Everton, Jagielka got an FA Cup runners-up medal as well as being named as Premier League Player of the Month once and Everton Player of the Season twice.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Sheffield United 2014-2016; Everton 2016-current)

When these two sides met in July 2020, one of the two players to feature for Everton who has represented both is Dominic Calvert-Lewin. In recent seasons, he has hardly been seen on the pitch due to injuries and so is struggling for regular game time.

As was the case with Jagielka, Calvert-Lewin switched Bramall Lane for Goodison Park but that was after hardly appearing for his boyhood club Sheffield United. He has since gone on to make nearly 200 Premier League appearances in the blue of Everton as well as reaching double figures for England caps.

Tom Davies (Everton 2015-2023; Sheffield United 2023-current)

The most recent player to cross this divide is a good friend of Calvert-Lewin’s in the form of Tom Davies. He has only just made the move to newly promoted Sheffield United having hardly featured for Everton in the last couple of years for various reasons.

Davies is yet to make his Blades’ debut and the England U21 international is on the flipside of Calvert-Lewin in that his boyhood club is Everton and he has made the transfer in opposite directions.

What is Sheffield United’s biggest victory over Everton?

30th December 1899: Sheffield United 5-0 Everton

One has to travel back two centuries ago to find the most one-sided game between Sheffield United and Everton that went in favour of the former. Aston Villa were the league champions that year with the Blades just two points behind them after 34 games had been played. Everton meanwhile finished in the bottom half in 11th place.

What is Everton’s biggest victory over Sheffield United?

5th October 1895: Everton 5-0 Sheffield United

Everton’s record win over Sheffield United is also 5-0 and they have done this twice. One came in the 1913/14 league season and the other was even older, in the October of 1895.

The league table at the end of the year represented exactly how this fixture went as Everton came 3rd and Sheffield United were down in 12th, the roles being reversed from what came a few years later.

Sheffield United vs Everton: Key stats

This will be the 11th league meeting between the two clubs in the Premier League era

Sheffield United have lost their last 4 matches and Everton have lost their last 3

Sheffield United haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 7 matches

Sheffield United vs Everton: Famous fixtures

3rd March 2007- Sheffield United 1-1 Everton:

In 2006/2007, the relegation battle was oh so close with Sheffield United and Wigan Athletic finishing on 38 points whilst Fulham amassed 39. The Blades occupied 18th place come the end of the season via goal difference and so were relegated with one of the later games in the season being a 1-1 draw with Everton.

Rob Hulse had given Sheffield United the lead only for Mikel Arteta to cancel this out from the penalty spot and so means that they didn’t pick up a crucial three points.

21st March 1925- Sheffield United 1-0 Everton:

Sheffield United lifted the FA Cup trophy four times in the early 1900s and the last of those came in 1924/25. On the way to that victory, they knocked Everton out in the round of sixteen by a single goal before beating Cardiff City in the final at Wembley Stadium.