Sheffield United could now pull off an excellent signing in 2025, it has emerged, as they look for a new option at fullback.

Sheffield United on course for promotion

With a third of the season now played, Chris Wilder's Sheffield United side are on course for an immediate return to the Premier League. Having conceded just nine goals all season, the Blades sit top of the Championship, ahead of Burnley by two points and a further point clear of Leeds United.

Though promotion is by no means guaranteed, they look in great shape to be in the reckoning come the end of the campaign.

Related Every 2024 Puskas Award nominee - ranked The award for the best goal in football is down to the final 11.

And Wilder has urged his players to embrace the promotion push, explaining: "They see Sky Sports, they see it pop up on the right-hand side of the screen, they see they are winning games – we have to embrace that pressure.

"Embrace that pressure of being a team that's started the season very well and are deservedly in our position. When we weren't expected to go up in 2019 I said embrace the position we're in, enjoy it. Would you rather be here than halfway up?

"We're 18 games in now, we're coming up to the halfway mark of the season. We've played three quarters if not more of the teams and we know about the teams we haven't played – where Plymouth are going to be pitched and Cardiff, Burnley and West Brom."

One player who has been a key part of their success has been loanee Alfie Gilchrist, who has started 15 games so far on the right side of defence. But, with no certainty about his future beyond this season, it seems as though Sheffield United may well be looking at an alternative defender.

Sheffield United want "elite" defender back at Bramall Lane

That comes as TalkSport report that the Blades are interested in re-signing Kyle Walker this summer, something that would have increased chances of success if they can secure promotion. The defender was part of the youth setup at Bramall Lane, but was snapped up by Tottenham quickly and has since gone onto become a Premier League legend, lifting six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy with Manchester City.

Walker was dubbed "elite" at the beginning of the most recent campaign by fellow right-back and England teammate Reece James, who added: “His all-round quality as a player and person is at an elite level. He’s been at the top for a number of years and he’s a great professional.”

Kyle Walker's Premier League career Appearances 404 Goals 8 Assists 36 Clean sheets 130 Premier League titles 6

However, recent reports suggest that his time at the Etihad could be coming to an end, and should he be allowed to leave the club, he would trigger a scramble for his signature, with Walker "expected to receive lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia and the MLS" as well as interest from his hometown.

Despite the lucrative offers, the Blades are likely to have the advantage in the race for the England international, with Walker having already made clear his desire to see out his career in Sheffield.

"I’d like to finish at Sheffield United. That’s something that I would actually like to do", he told Rio Ferdinand's podcast back in March.

“I was there from such a young age until that until I went to Tottenham and I only played five [league] games before I went to Tottenham, and then went back on loan for half a season. So I think I’ve got like 35 games and I’d like to go for as long as possible, to give back or even pass on my experience to the younger players that are coming through or players that are there then. If I can do that, then I’d like to, yeah.”

Though he is no longer the star player he once was, the 34-year-old could help bring vital experience to a side that set a record for the most goals conceded in a single season last time they were in the Premier League.