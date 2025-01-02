Sheffield United are weighing up a January move for an "extraordinary” £7 million player, according to a recent report.

Sheffield United transfer news

Defeat to Sunderland on New Year’s Day means it is now three games without a win for Chris Wilder’s side, and that has seen them drop three points behind rivals and league leaders Leeds United. Now that the American-based consortium COH Sports completed their takeover last week, Wilder may now be provided the chance to improve his squad this month.

One player who has emerged on United’s radar is Preston striker Emil Riss Jakobsen. The 26-year-old is out of contract at Deepdale at the end of the season, but the Blades are interested in signing the forward this month rather than waiting until the end of the campaign. The fact that he is out of contract in six months means Preston may be willing to negotiate a deal, as they would rather receive a fee, albeit a small one, than see him leave on a free.

United have also placed Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury on their transfer shortlist. Wilder worked with the midfielder during his short time at Watford, and he is now keen to reunite with the player at Bramall Lane. However, a move for the player appears to depend on what Leicester do this month, as they would like to bring in players before allowing any departures. Sheffield United are keen to add to their midfield, and Wilder wants to have more experience in that area of the team.

Sheffield United weighing up January move for £7m player

Choudhury is not the only Premier League player that is being considered by Wilder and co. as according to Sky Sports, Sheffield United are weighing up a move to re-sign Ben Brereton Diaz.

The 25-year-old is currently at Southampton and has been since the summer, when he joined the club in a deal worth £7 million from Villarreal. It has been a tough start to his Southampton career, as the Chille international has played 14 games in all competitions but has yet to register his first goal for the club. Brereton Diaz, who Tony Mowbray labelled an “extraordinary” talent, has started just four games this season.

He could now be offered an escape route out of St. Mary’s, as it is claimed that Sheffield United are interested in signing Brereton Diaz. The former Blackburn Rovers player spent the second half of last season on loan at Bramall Lane, and while he made a good impact, he was unable to prevent relegation to the Championship.

Ben Brereton Diaz's Sheffield United stats Apps 16 Goals 6 Assists 1

The Blades are interested in re-signing Diaz, as Wilder is the one that brought the striker to the club last season, but it doesn’t mention whether it would be a loan deal, or a permanent transfer. Brereton Diaz is under contract until 2028, so it could possibly be another six-month loan deal.