Sheffield United are in advanced talks to sign a replacement for the injured Oliver Arblaster after a green light from manager Chris Wilder.

Sheffield United transfer rumours

The Blades got back to winning ways in the Championship over the weekend with a 2-1 victory at Watford to close the gap on leaders Leeds United, who dropped points in a 3-3 draw with Hull City.

Wilder’s side would actually be top of the division if it wasn’t for their two-point deduction at the start of the campaign, and the January transfer window allows those at Bramall Lane to bolster the squad depth.

Taking ahead of the FA Cup clash with Cardiff City and if there will be any new faces signed in time, Wilder recently said: "Potentially. We’re working overtime. There’s incredible support from the owners and Stephen Bettis [chief executive officer], who are also working overtime. They see what everyone else is seeing [about the squad’s strength] and the supporters are seeing it as well."

There have been plenty of players linked with moves to Sheffield United as well, with a deal reportedly agreed for Ben Brereton Diaz to return to the Blades on loan from Southampton.

Meanwhile, a "multi-million offer" for NEC attacker Sontje Hansen has reportedly been made by the Blades and now, a new midfielder could be on the way to Yorkshire to replace captain Arblaster, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the derby win over Sheffield Wednesday back in November.

Sheffield United in advanced talks to sign Choudhury

According to Football Insider, Sheffield United are in advanced talks to sign Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury, with Ruud van Nistelrooy open to a loan exit for the 27-year-old.

Wilder has given the green light to a transfer for Choudhury, who he regards as an ideal replacement for Arblaster.

The Foxes midfielder has found game time hard to come by in the Premier League this season, playing just 130 minutes in the top flight. Choudhury has 83 games of experience under his belt in the second tier, though, so he could be a shrewd addition after helping Leicester win promotion last season.

He's also come in for praise from former boss Enzo Maresca, who hailed Choudhury after making three goal line clearances against West Brom back in April.

“I've never seen three goal-line clearances from one player. He played as a goalkeeper at times. Hamza is probably the only guy whose contract we renewed this season. We made him one of the captains. With us, on the pitch and off the pitch, he has always been very good.”

A return to the Championship with the Blades could be just what Choudhury needs, and also what Wilder requires to fill the void of Arblaster between now and the summer, making this one to keep an eye on over the coming days and weeks.