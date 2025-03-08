Sheffield United are expected to seek reinforcements in the summer window, especially if they are a Premier League club by the time the market opens for business.

Blades continue their hunt for automatic promotion

With this weekend's round of EFL Championship fixtures set to produce more drama, Sheffield United's automatic promotion hopes remain on a knife edge heading into their clash with Preston North End. Reacting from a bitterly disappointing defeat to Leeds United last Monday, the Blades saw off Queens Park Rangers to maintain their two-point advantage over Burnley.

Chris Wilder's experience of battles to reach the top-flight could prove invaluable over the last 11 matches of the season. However, Rhys Norrington-Davies will join Harry Clarke, Tom Davies and Alfie Gilchrist on the sidelines after being forced off during an Under-21 fixture against Birmingham City.

Confirming the extent of his absence, the 57-year-old stated: "Rhys Norrington-Davies got injured in the U21 game, so that isn't looking too good at the moment. He's had a scan, we have taken him down to a specialist, and he won't be available definitely for the next three games."

Although the thought of Premier League promotion is a tantilising prospect, nobody at Bramall Lane will be going overboard. The Blades still have to travel to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday later this month alongside