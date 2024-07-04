Sheffield Wednesday are showing no signs of stopping anytime soon when it comes to incomings, as the expected list of new faces anticipated to join Danny Rohl's ranks this summer increases by the day.

The latest signing announced by the Owls was the left-field capture of Polish winger Olaf Kobacki, with another incoming in the form of ex-Manchester United striker Charlie McNeill expected to follow suit soon.

The excitement levels in South Yorkshire are rising as a result, ahead of what many Owls fans will hope is a positive season in its entirety, after staving off relegation miraculously last campaign, with a transfer reunion also potentially on the cards.

Wednesday still keen on transfer reunion

According to football journalist Alan Nixon, via his social media earlier this week, the rejuvenated Championship outfit are still keen on a deal involving former loan star Ike Ugbo, even with talk about McNeill entering the building.

Other striker targets such as Cardiff City man Sory Kaba had been talked about, but with this latest development from Nixon, Wednesday could continue to be ambitious in the transfer market and seal a deal for the explosive Canadian attacker.

What Ugbo could offer Wednesday

Ugbo could even be seen as a dream alternative to McNeill, if a move for the young free agent goes awry, with Rohl licking his lips at the prospect of managing the Troyes man again next season after his electric loan stint at Hillsborough made a huge difference in Wednesday beating the drop.

The German boss will know he can rely on the 25-year-old to score big goals this forthcoming season in crunch moments, having witnessed the former Chelsea youth player score seven times from 19 games when Wednesday were desperately attempting to keep their heads above water.

It could, therefore, be a seamless and easy transition for Ugbo upon his return to familiar surroundings, with the Canadian striker developing a fruitful relationship with the likes of Anthony Musaba in attack when still in South Yorkshire, as the Owls found their shooting boots at the best possible time when struggling at the foot of the league.

Whereas, it could be a difficult learning curve for McNeill if he does join, having struggled to make an impact in the senior game away from Man United when chucked out on loan various times.

Rohl will pray that the 20-year-old can come good if he is donning a Wednesday strip come the start of the 24/25 campaign, with a ridiculous 29 strikes netted from 35 games competing in the U18 Premier League at youth level for the Red Devils making him an attractive possible buy still.

Ugbo's record out on loan vs McNeill's record out on loan Player/Club played for Games played Goals scored Ugbo - Wednesday 17 7 Ugbo - Cardiff 22 4 Ugbo - Troyes 14 5 Ugbo - Cercle Brugge 32 16 Ugbo - Roda JC 28 13 Ugbo - Scunthorpe 16 1 Ugbo - MK Dons 17 2 Ugbo - Barnsley 18 2 McNeill - Stevenage 3 1 McNeill - Newport 20 2 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Ugbo has shown, via various loan spells as a nomadic individual as seen with the table above, that he can thrive in many different locations under pressure when it comes to bagging goals.

Whereas, McNeill doesn't quite have that same wealth of experience, with his time at Stevenage last campaign seeing him make just three appearances, after struggling previously in Wales with Newport County.

Therefore, if there's a possibility Wednesday can get Ugbo back next season, it's certainly a move worth exploring, gaining an immediate finished product as a result.