Sheffield Wednesday and Danny Rohl are believed to have held discussions to sign free agents in the near future, according to a new update from The Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday latest news

The Owls have come crashing back down to earth after their thrilling 4-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle on the opening weekend of the Championship season, losing their next three matches in the competition.

Confidence was sky-high after that victory, but losses to Sunderland, Leeds United and Millwall have shown Rohl that there is a lot of work to do in order to prevent another relegation battle, let alone be thinking about a possible promotion charge in the coming months.

Next up for Wednesday is a trip to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon, with the west London club currently 12th in the table - eight ahead of the Owls - in what is another important day at the office for Rohl and his players.

It was a productive summer transfer window at Hillsborough, with a number of signings made, including the permanent arrival of Ike Ugbo, who shone on loan last season. That's not to say that further quality is needed, however, and a free transfer update has emerged.

Sheffield Wednesday in talks over free agent signings

As reported The Star, Sheffield Wednesday have held talks over free agent signings, as Rohl looks to bolster his squad options further, with the manager saying:

"Maybe it looks sometimes easier from the outside to think 'Oh he is free and he is free'. We have some information, maybe some players are still free but they have different things in their mind what they want to do, maybe change to a different country but they have to wait until the new season starts in that country. We will look to all these pictures and if there is opportunity and it makes sense from both sides, then there is no question mark that we shall do it, but if it is not possible then we will not do it."

Asked whether they had held discussions with any available players, Rohl added: “Of course. It's not like we sit here and do nothing! We do it, we do our homework, but there is a lot more to it than just bringing a player here, there is a bigger picture and at the moment it could also be helpful to have a smaller group that grow up together and that they go through this situation, then we are stronger than before.”

These last three games have certainly exposed Wednesday when it comes to their quality and depth, showing that they are still a fair way adrift of the best teams in the Championship, most notably Sunderland and Leeds.

As mentioned, this is a good group of players with plenty of options all over the pitch, but if the right individual is available to bring in for free, the Owls should jump at the chance as soon as possible.

Rohl didn't name-check anyone in his comments, so it remains to be seen who Wednesday are potentially looking at snapping up, but former Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett is currently without a club and could be a good example of a shrewd option.

Granted, he is now 32 years of age, but he could provide experience at the back, and is capable of playing at centre-back and left-back, adding more versatility to Rohl's squad.