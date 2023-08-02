Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Anthony Musaba from AS Monaco.

What’s the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer news?

It has been a dramatic few months for The Owls both on and off the pitch which began in the League One playoffs. Darren Moore was the man in charge and helped turn around a 4-0 semi-final first-leg deficit against Peterborough United, with the club then sealing their place in the Championship with a last-minute final winner at Wembley against Barnsley.

However, since then, Moore has left Hillsborough after chairman Dejphon Chansiri claimed he wanted a new contract four times bigger than his existing one, with the club eventually bringing in Xisco Munoz as the new manager.

Five new players have been brought in ahead of the 2023/24 campaign which gets underway this weekend. Reece James, Di'Shon Bernard, Juan Delgado, Ashley Fletcher and Pol Valentin have all made the move to Wednesday, and it looks as if the club are closing in on another piece of business ahead of the opening weekend clash with Southampton on Friday.

The Star shared a transfer update from Sheffield Wednesday earlier this morning, claiming that the club are closing in on another signing.

Musaba was named as a target earlier in the week and it is believed ‘that a deal has been agreed between the involved parties as the move draws closer’. The player is reportedly expected to touch down in the UK imminently, and it is claimed that a loan deal is likely with Musaba still having time left on his Monaco contract.

Who is Anthony Musaba?

Musaba is 22 years of age and spent time in the academies of NEC Nijmegen and Vitesse Arnhem before moving to Monaco back in 2020 in a deal which was worth €2.5m.

Since then, he has been sent out on loan to Belgium with Cercle Brugge, the Netherlands with Heerenveen and France with FC Metz. The Dutch U21 international also returned to NEC Nijmegen on loan back in January for the second half of the previous campaign.

Primarily a right-winger, Musaba can turn out on the left or as a centre-forward and has made over 100 senior appearances during his career so far, although only one has come for his parent club Monaco.

The Adidas-sponsored attacker has scored 19 goals at senior level and provided 10 assists, so should be able to bring an exciting and versatile attacking option to Hillsborough.

Munoz has been looking to add a bit of pace and flair to his side ahead of the new season, so Musaba may well be just the player he has been after. Wednesday currently have just one right-winger on the books in Malik Wilks, as per Transfermarkt, with a number of central options available to Munoz, meaning Musaba could be utilised on the flank, aiming to make a name for himself in the second tier.

It appears as if a deal is extremely close to being completed, and it’ll be interesting to see where the Owls decide to strengthen next with Musaba on course to become the sixth player through the door this summer.