Sitting in the Championship relegation zone on goal difference, Sheffield Wednesday have suddenly found some of the best form in the division as they attempt to climb away from danger. And as they prepare to face promotion contenders Leeds United, Danny Rohl has been handed a much-needed boost.

Sheffield Wednesday injury news

The Owls boosted their survival chances by defeating Plymouth Argyle last time out in a narrow 1-0 victory to drag the Pilgrims back into a relegation scrap. Now, as things stand, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and Huddersfield Town all sit on 38 points with the Terriers currently on course to survive on goal difference.

With ten games remaining, every moment matters for Rohl's side, who will have to contend with the absence of Josh Windass against Leeds this Friday. Rohl confirmed that Windass isn't ready to make his return, saying via The Yorkshire Evening Post: "At the moment there's no chance (of him playing). We know Josh is having some small injuries again and again and they are really building up so hopefully we have him available after the international break for the last games."

That's not to say that the manager failed to provide good news, however. Rohl confirmed that Barry Bannan will be fit to play against Leeds, despite coming off at half-time through injury against Plymouth in mid-week. The Owls boss said: "Barry Bannan looks fantastic, he trained today no problem.

"The good thing is this week we had a lot of players available, it gives us an opportunity to bring fresh legs in. It's very helpful, especially against an opponent like Leeds to be ready on the physical side of things but also the mindset."

Losing Bannan in the final stretch would have been a major blow for Sheffield Wednesday, there's no doubting that, so for their captain to return so soon after an injury scare in mid-week should provide Rohl's side with a major boost against Leeds.

"Vital" Bannan can help cause shock upset

Even with Bannan fit and firing, Sheffield Wednesday face an uphill battle when it comes to putting an end to Leeds' recent 11-game unbeaten run in the Championship. But the experienced captain's swift return certainly boosts the Owls' chances against Daniel Farke's side.

What's more, their Yorkshire rivals had to work for their 1-0 victory over Stoke City in mid-week, who are also battling to survive, potentially leaving the door ajar for a shock upset at Hillsborough this Friday. Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore, like many, was well aware of the impact that Bannan can make.

Moore told The Star last season: "Baz is really effective at this level in terms of how he sees the game and the pictures he sees. He's intelligent enough to recognise the tempo of the match. He's a vital player for us, in and out of possession.

“What about his run back to spoil the breakaway by Peterborough? It was fantastic, and he's done it numerous times for us this season. It just goes to show you it's not just about the backline players, that solidness goes right through the team."