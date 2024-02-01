A bizarre transfer twist has taken place regarding Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn's pursuit of Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire, as they battle Blackburn Rovers for his signature.

Duncan McGuire saga so far

The Owls are desperate for some incoming business to be done in the current transfer window, with Danny Rohl's side still in the Championship relegation zone and only managing to draw 0-0 at home to Watford on Wednesday evening.

There is one player who has stood out as a primary target in recent days, with McGuire a wanted man after impressing in the MLS for Orlando City. However, Blackburn looked to have positioned themselves as favourites to sign the 22-year-old, reportedly hijacking the move and agreeing a deal for McGuire to join Rovers earlier this week.

The striker then flew across the Atlantic without yet sealing a move to either club, leaving his future very much up in the air, with Ewood Park looking his most likely destination. Now, with time running out to get some late January business over the line, yet another twist has emerged in this bizarre saga over the USA international.

Another twist as Chansiri gifted chance for revenge

According to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon [via Sheffield Wednesday News], Sheffield Wednesday still have a chance of signing McGuire, after his move to Blackburn Rovers fell through.

The attacker's proposed switch to Ewood Park "has turned into a farce", and due to this, he now "hopes" that Wednesday will snap him up on a permanent deal as he waits in a hotel for something to happen. However, the Owls would prefer a loan move until the end of the season, leaving Dejphon Chansiri with a decision to make on just how badly he wants to steal the player back after Blackburn's initial hijack.

This is becoming quite the story surrounding McGuire, whose head must be spinning after looking nailed on to join Blackburn over Wednesday at one point, and is now looking nailed on to be this deadline day's famous Peter Odemwingie story.

Sheff Wed's top goalscorers this season Total Anthony Musaba 5 Josh Windass 4 Marvin Johnson 3 Bailey Cadamarteri 3 Michael Smith 3

McGuire could be a brilliant late signing for Rohl if a transfer does go through, with his quality talked up by USMNT outlet Stars and Stripes, who have described him as an attacking player who "likes to be a nuisance" to opponents. He has even been spoken of as Orlando's answer to Lionel Messi, who is now at Inter Miami, although that one may be a tad far-fetched.

McGuire only has one cap to his name for the USA to date, but being in the spotlight of the English game could help him increase that tally. He will surely want to be a key man by the time the 2026 World Cup arrives, a lot of which is hosted in his homeland, and a total of 15 goals in 37 appearances for Orlando shows that he is a striker who knows where the net is.