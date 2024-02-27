Sheffield Wednesday have plenty of reasons to be optimistic again about their Championship survival chances, when at one point Danny Rohl's Owls look destined to return straight back down to League One.

Now, with three wins from their last four matches in the league next to their name, Wednesday are dreaming of an unbelievable escape from the dreaded drop zone.

Still, not everything is entirely rosey in South Yorkshire with a number of contracts up in the summer for key first-team personnel, with the likes of Barry Bannan's time with the club nearly up if another contract extension cannot be reached.

Likewise, Wednesday could wave goodbye to another dynamic attacking midfielder in their ranks if more deals can't get over the line to extend their stays. But, that could well be a blessing in disguise when it comes to this injury-prone high earner.

Josh Windass' salary at Sheffield Wednesday

Yet to feature in an Owls game this month after his latest injury knock, Josh Windass' £15k-per week-wage could be argued as being extortionate owing to the 30-year-old being a permanent fixture in the Hillsborough treatment room.

Missing 15 Championship matches in total this season, Rohl will be frustrated at the lack of game-time he's managed to get out of his exciting attacker who has been dangerous for his South Yorkshire employers when fit.

Described as being a potential "game changer" for Wednesday in their bid to stave off the drop by his German boss, the explosive midfielder does have three goals and two assists from 19 second-tier games managed.

Etching himself immediately into the Wednesday hall of fame by scoring a last-gasp winner in the Playoff Final last year that saw the sleeping giants return to the second tier, it's no doubt been a frustrating stop-start campaign for the 30-year-old in truth.

Regardless of any long-standing connections to Hillsborough however, Rohl could well be cut-throat when it comes to extending Windass' contract when you compare his hefty pay packet to other members of the Wednesday squad who are now starring regularly.

Windass' salary compared to the Wednesday squad

Windass' handsome £15k-per-week salary sees him rank as the club's joint eighth highest earner overall, with the likes of Bannan and Michael Smith bettering his wage.

Still, although there's many other culprits who are earning inflated wages at Hillsborough - with Smith earning £17.5k-per-week despite now being frequently on the substitutes bench - Windass is still arguably being overpaid himself.

Wednesday's highest earners Player Wage 1. Jeff Hendrick £35k per week 2. Barry Bannan £24,038k per week 3. Kristian Pedersen £18k per week 4. Michael Smith £17.5k per week 5.Will Vaulks £15,962k per week 6. Ike Ugbo £15.5k per week 7. Michael Ihiewke £15,192k per week 8. Callum Paterson £15k per week 8. Josh Windass £15k per week Sourced by Capology

Removing the handsomely paid loanees from the equation, Windass would come in far higher up the list. If Wednesday wanted to keep Ugbo around on a permanent deal - with the Troyes loanee scoring five goals in his last four Owls games - they could do far worse than ditching Windass for good to free up wage space.

Moreover, regular first-teamers this season such as Liam Palmer and Anthony Musaba come in far lower than Windass when casting an eye at the top earners in South Yorkshire - decorated Wednesday servant Palmer coming in at £3k less per week than the injury-prone attacking midfielder, earning £12k-per-week.

Wednesday will have to juggle with who they keep around this summer, with much of that dependent on their league status still.

Yet, regardless of whether or not Rohl's men drop down a division or valiantly stay put in the second tier, Windass could be heading for the exit door soon owing to his reoccurring injury problems as the Owls then opt for fresher bodies.