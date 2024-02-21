With the transfer window closed, clubs must turn to the free agent market if they want to make further additions throughout the remainder of the season. We've already seen the likes of Derby County take full advantage of that to sign former Stoke City man Dwight Gayle and now we could see Sheffield Wednesday or Bolton Wanderers go down a similar route.

Bolton and Sheffield Wednesday eye free agent

The two clubs are in contrasting positions, of course, with Bolton competing for an automatic promotion spot in League One, sitting level on points with second-place Derby and only behind on goal difference. Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, are fighting to survive in the Championship and sit four points adrift of safety in England's second tier.

Yet, even though both are in such different circumstances, they remain level in the race to seal a deal that could go on to decide their fortunes, be that securing promotion or avoiding relegation. According to TeamTalk, Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton are eyeing moves to sign Ravel Morrison, who is once again a free agent following his release from DC United - the third club to release the former Manchester United youngster in his career.

Now 31-years-old, it really could be last chance saloon for Morrison, who must get his next move right. With Bolton and Sheffield Wednesday interested alongside Peterborough United, the midfielder has a crucial decision to make. Of course, if Morrison does complete a move to Bolton, then he will be directly competing against former club Derby in the race for promotion.

What could add a bitter taste on top of potential promotion defeat at the hands of their former player is the fact that Morrison enjoyed his best spell at Derby, featuring at Pride Park more than any of his other 12 clubs, making a total of 38 appearances.

Morrison could get last chance at success

Morrison may look back on his career at what might have been rather than what was. A Manchester United academy graduate, the future was promising. Ultimately, however, his potential was left unfulfilled and now Morrison has been left facing the reality of awaiting one final chance of success in English football.

Ravel Morrison's Transfer History (via Transfermarkt) Date Joined Date Left Manchester United Academy graduate January 31, 2012 West Ham United (released) January 31, 2012 February 8, 2015 Birmingham City (loan) August 6, 2012 June 30, 2013 QPR (loan) February 19 , 2014 June 30, 2014 Cardiff City (loan) September 24, 2014 December 16, 2014 Lazio July 1, 2015 February 14, 2019 QPR (loan) January 31, 2017 June 30, 2017 Atlas (loan) August 31, 2017 June 30, 2018 Ostersund February 14, 2019 July 16, 2019 Sheffield United July 16, 2019 January 9, 2021 Middlesbrough (loan) January 31, 2020 July 31, 2020 ADO Den Haag (released) September 21, 2020 January 9, 2021 Derby County August 7, 2021 July 21, 2022 DC United (released) July 21, 2022 January 1, 2024

With Bolton, Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough reportedly exploring moves, Morrison will hope to finally settle into a side and avoid a fourth career release.