Sheffield Wednesday are not messing about in the transfer window in the slightest, getting a whole host of business completed early on, as Danny Rohl and Co aim to be comfortable in their Championship status moving forward.

The South Yorkshire outfit could even now be considered as outsiders for the promotion spots with the signings that keep entering the building, with the likes of Jamal Lowe a seasoned second-tier performer who has tasted Premier League football recently, and has managed to be snapped up by the Owls for nothing.

Wednesday won't stop there with their ambitious wheeler-dealing, however, with an ex-Manchester United starlet on the cusp of relocating to Hillsborough, according to reports.

Wednesday in discussions with former Red Devil

According to an exclusive from Manchester World, Sheffield Wednesday are currently in discussions with former Red Devils youngster Charlie McNeill over a move this summer, with McNeill himself a firm believer that Rohl could be great for his stunted development as per the report.

The 20-year-old only managed to make one first-team appearance at the Theatre of Dreams during his long-standing affiliation with the Premier League giants before leaving recently, whilst also finding a loan spell with Stevenage last campaign difficult, where he only made three appearances.

McNeill's ruthlessness in-front of goal at youth level for Man United will be what has piqued Wednesday's interest, however, with the likes of LA Galaxy, Lazio and Torino from further afield also sniffing around for the exciting free agent's services.

What McNeill could offer Wednesday

Manchester World are reporting that it looks likely that the 20-year-old will join Rohl's camp over a move abroad, with the prolific attacker at youth level for Man United potentially another golden buy from the Premier League titans, akin to the success story of D'Shion Bernard joining last summer after he had also been let go of by Erik ten Hag's men.

Bernard would relocate to Hillsborough having equally never really been give a chance to cut his teeth at Old Trafford, much like McNeill could now do, with just a solitary senior bout next to his name.

Yet, the Wednesday number 17 ended up coming into the Owls first-team and making one of the centre-back spots his own last season, with 36 appearances tallied up in total.

McNeill's record at youth level for Man United Season Games played Goals scored Assists 23/24 13 3 0 22/23 17 4 1 21/22 32 17 7 20/21 25 25 6 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Making goalscoring look second nature when bursting onto the scene with the U18s and U21s, with his U18s coach Neil Ryan once describing him as a "fantastic" finisher McNeill will hope Rohl putting his arm around his shoulder can get the best out of him again, seeing what the German boss did for Bailey Cadamarteri when he made his first steps into the men's game up from the Owls Academy.

The 19-year-old striker managed to score four times from 23 league games, unfazed by the pressures of a relegation dog-fight during his debut breakout season, with McNeill inspired by his potential new teammate's quick rise up the ranks.

He will, no doubt, also want to replicate Bernard's story, after he was also chucked to the scrapheap at the Theatre of Dreams, with the centre-back now being eyed up by many a Championship suitor as a new Owls deal hasn't been accepted.

Wednesday fans will be far more positive heading into this second-tier campaign than they were the last, with Darren Moore's exit bringing a dark cloud over proceedings.

Now, with Rohl at the helm and a whole plethora of exciting new faces already joining, this season could be one where Wednesday are the division's surprise package.