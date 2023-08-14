Sheffield Wednesday are in need of more signings in the summer transfer window and it looks as though at least one new player is now set to join, following a recent update.

What's happening at Sheffield Wednesday?

The Owls enjoyed a memorable season last time around, earning promotion from League One via the playoffs, when in most other years they would have done enough go up automatically. Thankfully, Josh Windass' dramatic late extra-time goal in the final against Barnsley was enough to see them return to the Championship.

It has been a sobering start to life back in the second tier for Wednesday, however, with Southampton winning 2-1 at Hillsborough on the opening weekend and Hull City beating them 4-2 at home on Saturday afternoon.

So far this summer, not enough new signings have come in to bolster the options at new manager Xisco Munoz's disposal, and their squad is not looking like one that is capable of being really competitive in the Championship.

It does looks as though the Owls are continuing to work hard on bringing in new faces, however, and their next piece of business looks extremely close to being completed.

Will Sheff Wed sign Djeidi Gassama?

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna on Twitter, Wednesday are close to reaching an agreement over the signing of Paris Saint-Germain teenager Djeidi Gassama, snapping him up on a permanent basis:

"Djeidi Gassama will join Sheffield Wednesday. Last details to settle. The PSG striker has already agreed to join the English club."

Reliable journalist Joe Crann also provided a further update, saying the young Frenchman is in England to finalise them move:

"Understand that Djeidi Gassama has now arrived in the UK ahead of his proposed move to SWFC from PSG, He’s looking set to become Wednesday’s ninth signing of the summer if all goes to plan."

This looks like a really exciting signing by the Owls, with Gassama someone who has made one appearance for PSG's senior team, which is no mean feat, considering they have had the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in their ranks in recent years.

The 19-year-old winger spent last season on loan at Belgian side Eupen, where he scored and assisted twice apiece in 20 appearances, and his pace and trickery out wide can be a potent weapon for Wednesday, who lack speed in their squad currently.

Midfielders such as Barry Bannan, George Byers and Will Vaulks are good techincally but a little one-paced, and the same applies with the likes of Windass, Lee Gregory and Michael Smith in attack.

At 19, Gassama is clearly a work in progress, so it would be unfair to expect him to come straight in and be a revelation, but he is someone who can bring something a little different to the team, dubbed as part of PSG's "crazy amount of talent".

The next few weeks are going to be so vital at Hillsborough, and if the Owls don't nail their transfer business before deadline day, they face the threat of getting into a relegation battle sooner rather than later.