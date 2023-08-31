Sheffield Wednesday have made a first move to sign Newcastle United’s Jeff Hendrick, however, the Owls aren’t the only side keen on the midfielder's services.

What’s the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer news?

Wednesday and new manager Xisco Munoz have endured a frustrating start to the Championship season, with the club sitting rock bottom of the second tier and are currently the only club in the division without a single point.

The Owls take on Yorkshire rivals Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, but before then, the club have the chance to bolster their squad ahead of Friday evening’s transfer deadline.

So far, those at Hillsborough have brought in 10 new players with four from English clubs and the remaining six from France, Spain, Portugal and Italy respectively.

Di’Shon Bernard, Reece James, Bambo Diaby and Ashley Fletcher have been the domestic arrivals from Manchester United, Blackpool, Preston and Watford, and it looks as if the Owls are looking at another UK-based player in Hendrick.

According to Football Insider, Wednesday have made an approach to Newcastle and registered their interest in Hendrick.

They are thought to be lining up a bid, however, Championship rivals Leeds and West Brom are also named in the report alongside the Owls. Newcastle are willing to let the player go before the window slams shut, with Scottish side Aberdeen also keen on a loan move.

How much does Jeff Hendrick earn?

Hendrick reportedly earns around £40,000-a-week at St James’ Park and has been on the books with the Magpies since 2020. Before his spell with Newcastle, Hendrick was with Derby and Burnley, making more than 350 appearances combined for the two clubs.

Primarily a central midfielder who can also turn out on the right or in an attacking midfield role, Hendrick’s move to Newcastle hasn’t worked out, with the player just turning out on 27 occasions in black and white.

He spent last season out on loan with Reading in the second tier but couldn’t help the Royals avoid relegation, although he was praised by former manager Paul Ince, who described the player as someone who "trains like a demon".

“He trains like a demon every day. He is very professional and I like professional players and he is one you can trust. The thing about football ultimately is that you’ve got to have 11 players you can trust. Sometimes you don’t pick the players with the most talent but ones you can trust week in, week out and Jeff is one of those."

Should he move to Wednesday before tomorrow evening, Hendrick would provide Munoz with a versatile and experienced midfield option, making more than 250 appearances and contributing to 46 goals in the Championship.

It could be one to keep a close eye on over the next 24 hours, and it’ll be interesting to see if Wednesday look to make any further additions alongside the possible arrival of the Republic of Ireland international in what may prove to be a busy end to the window for the Owls.