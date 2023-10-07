Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri recently decided to part ways with manager Xisco Munoz after a dismal start to the Championship campaign.

The Owls are currently bottom of the league table and have failed to win any of their ten matches so far, with two draws and eight defeats on the board.

It is the worst start to a season in the club's history, with two points from ten games, and that caused the Spanish head coach to lose his job earlier this week.

Chansiri is now tasked with bringing in a manager who can turn the tide and save Wednesday from what already looks set to be a relegation back down to League One.

What's the latest on Neil Warnock to Sheffield Wednesday?

Journalist Alan Biggs recently reported that out-of-work manager Neil Warnock would be interested in taking on the job to save the team from the drop.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not the Owls are willing to make an approach to the former Sheffield United boss to replace Munoz.

The likes of Stevenage's Steve Evans and free agent tactician Oscar Garcia have been linked with the vacant job at Hillsborough and Chansiri is said to want a swift decision to be made.

Who did Warnock manage last season?

Wednesday's owner could, however, fire the club to safety by swooping to secure an agreement with Warnock, who kept Huddersfield in the division last season.

The experienced gaffer, who typically deploys a 4-2-3-1 formation, joined the Yorkshire-based club in February when they were 23rd in the table and one point from safety.

He produced 25 points from his 15 matches in charge towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign, with seven wins and four draws, to lead his side to 18th place and survival.

Journalist Josh Bunting, who described Warnock as "old fashioned", hailed the 74-year-old manager for getting results and turning the tide for the Terriers after they looked "doomed" before his arrival.

Warnock has not been relegated from the Championship, or the second tier of English football before the name change, in the 21st century and holds the record for the most promotions in the Football League with eight.

None of his sides have finished lower than 18th since the start of the 2016/17 campaign and he won promotion to the Premier League with Cardiff City in the 2017/18 season.

He is a proven performer in the dugout at this level and knows exactly what it takes, as shown by his excellent record, to avoid relegation to League One.

One of his former Cardiff stars, Sol Bamba, told talkSPORT that Warnock would "galvanise" the squad with his ability to get the best out of teams that are in a difficult place.

The central defender also stated that the ex-Sheffield United boss would not be bothered by any backlash from supporters who would question his allegiances.

Therefore, Warnock could be a brilliant appointment to get the Owls out of the precarious position that they have found themselves in. His track record suggests that he can get results and push the team outside of the relegation places, which could create a base from which the next manager can build from.