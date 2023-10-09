Sheffield Wednesday are on the search for a new head coach after owner Dejphon Chansiri opted to remove Xisco Munoz from his post earlier this month.

The former Watford boss was relieved of his duties after a return of just two points from his opening ten Championship matches, which is the worst start to a league season in the club's history.

Munoz's final interview as Sheffield Wednesday boss is below:

Joe Crann, of The Star, has reported that former Southampton and Bayern Munich assistant manager Danny Rohl is currently the number one target for Chansiri.

However, the Owls owner could land an excellent alternative to the inexperienced tactician by securing a deal to bring in Michael Beale.

What's the latest on Michael Beale to Sheffield Wednesday?

Journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, recently revealed that the former Glasgow Rangers boss is keen on a quick return to management in England after his exit from the Scottish giants.

He also added that the 43-year-old tactician would be willing to speak with Wednesday over a move to the club to replace Munoz in the dugout.

However, BBC Sheffield reporter Rob Staton has stated that there has not been any contact from the Owls over a possible deal for the former Chelsea youth coach.

This does not mean that the situation will not change, though, and Chansiri could pull off a blinder by swooping to appoint the English tinkerer as an alternative to Rohl.

What is Michael Beale's win percentage as a manager?

Beale has won 66 of his 121 matches as a head coach, at senior and academy level combined, which is a win percentage of 54.5%.

The ex-Liverpool U21 boss won 31 of his 43 (72%) of his games in charge of Rangers but was unable to win a single piece of silverware for the club, and was recently sacked by the Scottish side.

His spell north of the border came after he enjoyed a strong start to Championship life with Queens Park Rangers at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign.

He won nine of his 21 (42.8%) league matches in the dugout for QPR and had them sitting seventh in the division at the time of his move to Ibrox.

This shows that the 4-3-3 tactician, who was described as a "realist" for his open and honest personality by journalist Josh Bunting, knows how to manage a side to get wins at this level and has been able to win the majority of his games as a coach over the course of his career.

A 42.8% win percentage over the next 35 games would result in 15 wins, which is two more than any relegated side managed last season. Whilst there is no guarantee that he would bring that level of success to Hillsborough, this shows the potential impact that he could have.

How many wins does Rohl have as a manager?

Whereas, Rohl has zero wins as a manager in his career as he has yet to venture into the main job on the bench and this means that it would be a risky appointment by Chansiri.

The 34-year-old has no experience as a head coach and has not managed, or been an assistant, at Championship level. He has, however, been an assistant for Southampton in the Premier League, with RB Leipzig at Bundesliga level, and with Bayern and Germany.

Rohl has been a part of the coaching set-up with some big clubs but that does not guarantee that he would suit being the main manager for a club battling against relegation from the second tier of English football.

It would be a massive gamble and, given the Owls are currently winless and seven points adrift of safety already, it could be sensible to go with the proven experience of Beale over Rohl.