Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move for a versatile attacker who has scored from seven different positions in his career so far, according to a new update from reliable journalist Alex Miller.

The Owls have endured a frustrating week in the Championship, only picking up one point from two outings, having a negative impact on their playoff hopes in the process.

Granted, the harsh 3-0 defeat at Leeds United was no disaster, considering their rivals are sitting top of the league, but the 2-2 draw at home to Bristol City on Wednesday evening felt like two points thrown away, considering they were leading until late in the day.

In terms of January transfer business, Wednesday are believed to have increased their offer for key midfielder Shea Charles, in order to keep him at Hillsborough for the rest of the season. Parent club Southampton have been wanting him back at the club, while a controversial move to Sheffield United has been mentioned, too, which would go down badly with the supporters.

The Owls have also been linked with signing Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo, with contact reportedly made as they look to snap him up from Ibrox. He has two goals and assists apiece in the Scottish Premiership this season, but only six appearances have come his way in the competition, highlighting his lack of minutes.

Sheff Wed keen on signing versatile ace

According to The Star's Miller on X, Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing the signing of Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis in the January window.

"Understand one of the striker options being considered at Wednesday is out-of-favour Forest man Emmanuel Dennis. Suggestion is he is one on a list. Has a 10-goal PL season under his belt, played with two former Owls previously."

Dennis could be a really strong signing by Wednesday midway through the season, with the 27-year-old playing and scoring in an incredible seven different positions during his career, including centre forward, right wing, left wing and as a number ten - such versatility could be a big asset.

He has also netted once for Nigeria at international level, and scored 12 goals in the Premier League, with Michael Owen once lauding him as "excellent" and also being hailed by former manager Claudio Ranieri: "Dennis is a very talented player. He’s fast, has good skill, always runs straight to the goal - I love these kinds of players."

Wednesday badly need more firepower during the second half of their Championship campaign, considering Josh Windass (10) is the only player to have reached double figures in the league this season, with Michael Smith only on five goals in second place.

If Danny Rohl's side are to have any chance of getting back into the Premier League, they need to start being more prolific in the final third, and Dennis could be such an exciting signing, proving himself at a high level for many years now.