Sheffield Wednesday are showing no signs of slowing down whatsoever in the transfer market, as even more new recruits are being touted to join Danny Rohl's ever-expanding group.

Scott Wright could well enter in through the door at Hillsborough at some point this summer from Ibrox, whilst Owls fans far and wide will have their fingers crossed that Ike Ugbo will rejoin the building too, with rumours circulating that he's keen on a South Yorkshire reunion.

It does look unlikely, however, that Ian Poveda will be returning to Wednesday this off-season, but that blow could be significantly softened if another mercurial attacker joins in his place instead.

Wednesday plotting move for Poveda alternative

It looks all but confirmed now that the dynamic Colombian attacker will opt to line up for Sunderland next season over Rohl's men, so Wednesday could set their sights back on attempting to get a deal for former Blackpool man Karamoko Dembele over the line.

Dembele, who first exploded onto the footballing scene with Celtic as a wonderkid, has been told he can leave his current employers Brest this summer, leading to an onslaught of EFL clubs now sniffing around for his services.

Football journalist Darren Witcoop revealed recently that Wednesday have even put forward a bid for the diminutive forward to join the exciting ranks in South Yorkshire, whilst the likes of Derby County also now in the second tier remain interested.

Getting the entertaining 21-year-old in through the door would be the best possible medicine to get over Poveda rejecting the chance to return to Wednesday, with Dembele having the potential to even be the Championship club's next Fernando Forestieri if everything goes right.

Why Dembele can be Wednesday's next Forestieri

Dembele has a screamer in his back pocket ready to unleash in a similar manner to many of the outrageous strikes Forestieri could hit from out of nowhere for the Owls, with both players operating as dangerous and explosive mavericks when venturing forward.

For Blackpool last season, the unpredictable 21-year-old would bag eight league goals, with three of those strikes coming from outside the box, as the ex-Seasiders man regularly got punters at Bloomfield Road out of their seats with thrilling individual displays.

Dembele's league numbers for Blackpool (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Dembele Games played 39 Goals scored 8 Assists 13 Shots* 1.3 Scoring frequency 330 mins Big chances created 15 Stats by Sofascore

A menace bombing forward when creating chances for his eager teammates to put away too, with 15 big chances created in total last season for Neil Critchley's Tangerines, Dembele could offer Wednesday even more flair going forward alongside the likes of Josh Windass and Anthony Musaba.

Those 21 goal contributions last season playing in League One nearly eclipses Forestieri's best-ever campaign haul for the Owls, the former Watford man helped himself to two more overall during the 2015/16 campaign in the Championship, which saw Wednesday narrowly miss out on promotion up to the top-flight.

Forestieri would then go on to make himself an established performer in the tough division, with Dembele now having to prove himself capable of making the step up in a similar way, if the Owls are successful in snapping up the enigmatic character.

Described as being "beautiful to watch" by Critchley when still on the books at the Lancashire club, Dembele has wowed many an onlooker throughout his fledging career, beginning with some audacious strikes he mustered up regularly at youth level for Celtic.

Away from this spellbinding ability to bamboozle defenders, Dembele will also be viewed as an upgrade on Poveda on merely output alone, with the South American failing to score a single strike when on loan at Wednesday last campaign.

Therefore, if Rohl wants to add more talents to his roster who will play with the same tenacity and trickery as Forestieri in the here and now, Dembele could be his man.