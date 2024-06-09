Sheffield Wednesday supporters will be cautiously optimistic about their chances in the Championship next season, with Danny Rohl signing a new deal to stay put, causing the anxiety levels around Hillsborough to die down.

Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer also staying as reliable veterans in the Owls squad was another boost, as the South Yorkshire titans aim to be comfortable in their Championship status next campaign, after so much relegation worry clouded over last season.

Regardless of both Bannan and Palmer staying, another long-standing servant of the club in Will Vaulks could soon be off, with no new contract yet formally agreed between Wednesday and the ex-Rotherham United man.

This could open the door for Wednesday to pursue a new figure in the centre of the park, with George Byers also no longer present for the Owls, as the hunt potentially takes the South Yorkshire side to Scandinavia - according to reports.

Wednesday setting sights on in-demand midfielder

According to a recent report by Swedish football site FotballDirekt, Sheffield Wednesday are going after standout IF Elsborg midfielder Michael Baidoo this coming transfer window, but aren't the only Championship suitor eyeing up the agile 5 foot 9 gem.

The likes of Middlesbrough and Hull City have been noted as interested parties in the past, alongside Rob Edwards' relegated Luton Town, with a tussle for his services potentially heating up as a result.

The current Elfsborg man has lit up the Allsvenskan for a number of years now and could fancy testing himself over in England with Wednesday, with the 25-year-old's versatility at playing as both a defensive-minded midfielder or further forward as an attack-minded option, meaning he could also fill another gap in the Owls side if the likes of Josh Windass were to leave alongside Vaulks.

Yet, with 27 of his appearances overall for Elfsborg coming from this holding role, this purchase will be made with a replacement for the Welshman in mind.

Baidoo's numbers for Elfsborg

Baidoo, although operating in this anchor-style role predominantly, has really caught the eye for Elfsborg by being a reliable source of goals - netting an impressive return of 18 goals from just 60 games, with 12 assists also tallied up.

This could make Wednesday even more of an easy-on-the-eye team to watch next season, with the likes of Vaulks more known for being a forceful disruptor in the middle of the park, as opposed to being a regular goalscoring hero who also has a bite in his game when needed - the 30-year-old failing to score last season.

Baidoo's numbers for Elfsborg Season Games played Goals scored Assists 2023/24 16 4 3 2022/23 29 6 7 2021/22 24 8 2 Sourced by Transfermarkt

The in-demand 25-year-old would show both sides of his game when Jimmy Thelin's outfit narrowly lost 1-0 to Goteborg last time out in league action, managing to register two key passes and two shots on goal when going forward, whilst also throwing himself into 13 duels and two tackles being won.

Baidoo will look to make this his most impactful season to date with his current employers, as the 2024 Allsvenskan season continues in full swing, before potentially being picked up by a brand new suitor from far-off England to thrust himself even more into the spotlight.

Once described as being "one of the Allsvenskan's best midfielders", according to ex-Elfsborg boss Stefan Andreasson, the time could be right for a fresh challenge for the African star, with the Owls in need of new midfield recruits soon.

Wednesday won't want to say goodbye to Vaulks, who has amassed 91 appearances for the club, but they can't wait around forever for him to make up his mind over a new contract, especially if it means they lose out on Baidoo's signature consequently.