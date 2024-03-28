Sheffield Wednesday's full concentration is currently tunnel visioned on staying up in the Championship, but with a number of contracts up in the summer at Hillsborough, the situation with who stays and who goes in the off-season will come into view soon.

The likes of Will Vaulks, Josh Windass and Barry Bannan all risk leaving the building for nothing if their contracts are not renewed, alongside Owls stalwart Liam Palmer who could exit in June if his time in South Yorkshire isn't given an extension.

If Palmer was allowed to leave, Wednesday could look towards their highly rated crop of youngsters to ease the blow of their long-term servant being moved on.

Sean Fusire's time at Sheffield Wednesday

Sean Fusire is a name Wednesday fans will recognise, having been given his first-team debut under ex-Owls boss Darren Moore last season.

The teenager, who was used by Moore in the FA Cup clash against Fleetwood Town last campaign at wing-back, excelled on the big occasion but has found his opportunities in the first-team mix limited since that breakout match.

The now 18-year-old, who can also operate in central midfield, has made just one lone EFL Cup appearance since owing to a hernia issue that has seen him in the Hillsborough treatment room frequently instead of growing and developing as a raw gem further.

The similarities between Fusire and Palmer are clear to see when you look at the fact both possess a useful flexibility to fill gaps, which has seen the 32-year-old also play in a holding midfield role from time to time, but Fusire will aim to replicate Palmer's breakthrough into the senior fold too after once being an academy prospect himself.

With Sheffield Star journalist Alex Miller revealing that the highly thought of 18-year-old could be gearing towards a return to U21 action before the season is out, it might well be not so long after that we see Fusire thrust back into the senior spotlight - especially if Palmer leaves Hillsborough for good.

Liam Palmer's future at Sheffield Wednesday

Palmer's future is up in the air in South Yorkshire, with the 429-game Owls icon a wanted man from clubs further afield previously on top of his precarious contract situation.

This January just gone, the Scotland international was subject to reported interest from Major League Soccer clubs and the 32-year-old could well fancy the adventure of a move to the United States to see out his extensive career.

Yet, it seems Palmer is content at Hillsborough having called the club his home since he was a starlet making his way through the ranks way back in 1999 - the seasoned defender declaring that 'hopefully he's on the list' when it comes to those who Rohl wants to keep around past this coming summer.

With Rohl's open preference for starting youngsters obvious for all to see regarding the emergence of young hotshot Bailey Cadamarteri - who is now an England U19 international courtesy of the German manager's faith - the off-season could see the Wednesday boss want to get rid of Palmer irrespective of his long-standing loyalties to the club.

It would be ambitious to say Fusire would instantly come in and make an impact if this were to occur, but with the lightning-quick speed Cadamarteri has managed to take to EFL football, it wouldn't be a major surprise to see the 18-year-old excel in the same manner if given time to bed in.