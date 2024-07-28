It's been no best-kept secret this summer transfer window to date that Sheffield Wednesday want Ike Ugbo to make a permanent return to Hillsborough after the Canada international shone for the Owls on loan last campaign.

This deal hasn't been easy to clinch yet, however, with the window dragging on and the new Championship season now gradually coming more and more into view worrying those in South Yorkshire that it might not get over the line.

Danny Rohl could well have other centre-forward targets up his sleeve, therefore, which includes this former EFL goalscoring hero who is being allowed to leave his current employers this off-season.

Wednesday in talks with former Cardiff City loanee

Much like Ugbo, Sory Kaba has also found himself on the books at Cardiff City momentarily, with the towering 6 foot 3 striker now registered to La Liga outfit Las Palmas.

That won't be for long, however, with Africa Foot revealing that new Las Palmas manager Luis Miguel Carrión isn't keen on keeping the 28-year-old attacker around, and the fact the Spanish side have surprisingly swooped in for ex-Sheffield United man Oli McBurnie to strengthen up top means Kaba's days must be numbered.

This is where Wednesday come in, with Africa Foot further reporting that Rohl and Co are in talks over a loan-to-buy deal, but the likes of Leeds United, Hull City, and Birmingham City have all previously been interested too.

Yet, in the here and now, the Owls are in 'pole position' to land the Guinean centre-forward, and could view Kaba as a worthwhile alternative to Ugbo if a deal cannot be ironed out to re-sign the ex-Chelsea man soon from Troyes.

Kaba scoring sensational goals like the one above for the Bluebirds resulted in the African gem becoming a firm fan's favourite in the Welsh capital, despite only being present for one fleeting season, and Wednesday will hope he can dazzle again in EFL action if he is snapped up successfully.

What Kaba can offer Wednesday

The current Las Palmas number 16 would have to dust himself down and hope he can get back to his Cardiff best if a move did come about, having only registered a lacklustre two goals from 20 appearances last season plying his trade in Spain.

But, he was previously a deadly finisher of chances when starring in Wales away from his more recent La Liga struggles, with eight goals managed from 17 Championship appearances.

Kaba's Championship numbers (22/23) vs Ugbo's (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Kaba Ugbo Games played 17 38 Goals scored 8 11 Assists 1 2 Scoring frequency 144 mins 204 mins Big chances missed 9 7 Big chances created 2 3 Touches* 25.1 19.5 Total duels won* 5.9 2.8 Stats by Sofascore

Kaba's electric one-off season in the EFL to date actually saw him bag goals for the Bluebirds at a faster rate than Ugbo managed for Cardiff and Wednesday combined last campaign, whilst the 6 foot 3 attacker also won far more duels than his former Chelsea counterpart as a more imposing threat in the hustle and bustle of the Championship.

Football pundit Clinton Morrison even described one of Kaba's collection of Cardiff strikes as "fantastic" that same season, with the African forward struggling to recapture the same venom form in front of goal he experienced in Wales elsewhere.

He could well find that spark again under Rohl, with this loan-to-buy option softening the potential blow of Ugbo not coming back, as a dream alternative to the former Owls loanee.