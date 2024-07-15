Sheffield Wednesday are bringing in new bodies to Hillsborough this summer at a breakneck speed, as Danny Rohl begins to construct what he hopes is a side that can thrive in the Championship, and not fall victim to a tiring relegation battle once more.

The majority of business has been smart from an Owls perspective and not rash, however, with Jamal Lowe and Nathaniel Chalobah both joining with bucket loads of EFL experience for cheap. Signings such as Olaf Kobacki will also intrigue those in South Yorkshire.

The Owls won't be slowing down on the transfer front, with a rumoured deal on the table to try and tempt Ike Ugbo to rejoin Rohl's ranks permanently. That's not the only deal they could complete between now and the transfer window slamming shut.

Wednesday could go back in for Rangers man

Previous rumours had suggested that Rangers winger Scott Wright was closing in on a deal to join the ever-growing Wednesday camp, but all talk surrounding the Scotsman upping and moving to Hillsborough has now gone somewhat radio silent.

The Sheffield Star has since stated that nothing is currently in the works for the 26-year-old to become yet another new signing for Owls fans to get excited over, but with how rapid much of Wednesday's business has been of late, this could well change.

What Wright can offer Wednesday

Wednesday might well want to go back in for Wright to try and replicate the success of Josh Windass' deal to the Owls, with the 30-year-old attacker previously playing at Ibrox himself, before becoming a main star in his new South Yorkshire location away from Scotland.

The former Aberdeen man has struggled to find form playing for Phillippe Clement's men in recent memory and could welcome a change of scenery, therefore, if a move finally takes place.

Despite an uninspiring last season donning Rangers blue, Wright has shown that he's capable of being a dangerous forward player for the Gers across his three-year stay at the club to date, with 12 goals and seven assists tallied up from 117 total clashes.

Those are impressive numbers from a Wednesday perspective, with Windass equally struggling at points when still on the books of the Scottish titans, having regularly fired blanks during his debut season in Glasgow before exploding into life elsewhere.

Windass vs Wright Player Clubs Games played Goals scored Assists Windass Rangers 73 19 12 Windass Wednesday 135 40 17 Wright Rangers 117 12 7 Wright Aberdeen 79 7 11 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Windass would sign out from Ibrox with 12 goals and eight assists coming his way in league action across his final full season - after scoring zero league goals during his first campaign - but he has never looked back and has grown into becoming an Owls icon in the process.

Scoring a crucial header back in 2023 to help Wednesday return to the Championship in a nail-biting play-off final, Wright will hope he can follow Windass' trajectory if he does join in being a hero for his new employers, after an up-and-down time in Glasgow.

Still, when on his A-Game, £1m-rated Wright has previously been referred to as a "driving force" by football journalist Josh Bunting, despite only netting three goals all of last season for Rangers.

Rohl will aim to get more out of the winger if he does join, knowing that he turned around the fortunes of the likes of Marvin Johnson down the flanks on his arrival to South Yorkshire late last year, as a positive season potentially awaits on the horizon for the German boss.