There's been much change in South Yorkshire this summer when it comes to the incomings and outgoings at Sheffield Wednesday, with Danny Rohl going about his business in a swift manner to improve on last season's narrow escape from relegation.

The Owls boss has signed off on seven new recruits this off-season so far, with the defence and attack strengthened considerably, as the likes of Jamal Lowe, James Beadle and Olaf Kobacki have all relocated to Hillsborough ahead of the forthcoming Championship campaign.

Yet, it looks like there's even more activity still to come from Wednesday's perspective, which includes this capture finally getting over the line.

Wednesday eyeing up Anthony Musaba rival

The Scottish Sun are still reporting that a deal for wantaway Rangers man Scott Wright to move to the Championship titans could take place this transfer window, despite Rohl remaining hush on the whole ongoing situation.

The German manager refused to give away anything when quizzed on the likelihood of the 26-year-old attacker joining the ranks at Wednesday shortly, stating that he will "not speak about names" or any of the speculation.

Still, that doesn't mean a deal won't take place, with a similar radio silent feeling coming over Hillsborough when talk centred in on Josh Windass putting pen to paper on a new contract before that dramatic development became official.

What Wright can offer Wednesday

If Wednesday are successful in their pursuit of the Scotsman, this would give adequate competition to Anthony Musaba down the right wing, who dazzled towards the back-end of last season as the Owls eventually kept their heads above water in the second tier.

Wright's flexibility across the attacking positions at Rangers will also help Rohl rest easier when it comes to any potential selection headaches, with the 26-year-old capable of hugging the left flank as a winger as well, alongside playing more centrally as an attacking midfielder option.

Yet, it will be his strengths down Musaba's familiar right wing that will stand out to the Wednesday boss when casting an eye over his numbers at Ibrox, with Wright bagging six of his 12 strikes for the Scottish giants from this spot.

It hasn't been all smooth sailing from the ex-Aberdeen attacker's point of view plying his trade in Glasgow, however, with only 33 games handed to him in all competitions last campaign.

Wright has had to become content with his position on the periphery, therefore, but one quickfire display against Dundee in May shows off why Wednesday are looking at the 26-year-old as a utility option or as a second in command to Musaba, away from his difficulties to make the initial Rangers starting line-up.

Wright's numbers vs Dundee Minutes played 8 Goals 2 Shots on goal 3 Touches 11 Accurate passes 5/6 (83%) Successful dribbles 1/1 Duels won 1/1 Stats by Sofascore

The lively Rangers number 23 only needed eight minutes against Dundee to bag two lightning-quick strikes, with just 11 touches of the ball registered, but he would leave his mark on the 5-2 contest that swung in the favour of Phillippe Clement's men.

With Musaba also suffering from patches of poor form last campaign, as the Dutchman drew blanks consistently at the start of 2024 away from his eight-goal season tally, Wright could push the Dutchman to become even more of a livewire in the Owls ranks when on form, or even take his place in the XI if the 23-year-old's struggles unfortunately persisted.

Described as being a "driving force" when at the peak of his game by football journalist Josh Bunting, Wright will also welcome a fresh challenge, as Wednesday continue to keep bolstering ahead of what could be a great season to come in the Championship.