Sheffield Wednesday have now finally confirmed the capture of former Manchester United striker Charlie McNeill, with that free transfer purchase going down as the club's eighth purchase of a busy transfer window already.

Danny Rohl and Co will want to sign even more top talents ahead of the new Championship season kicking off though, knowing they don't want to be anywhere near the relegation zone again next campaign.

The popular German boss occupying the Hillsborough hot seat could turn to a familiar face to partner McNeill in South Yorkshire, therefore, in another shrewd free agent swoop.

Sheffield Wednesday going back in for former loanee

Sheffield Star report that despite McNeill signing, it doesn't mean a deal for Ike Ugbo to return is dead in the water, with the former Wednesday loanee rumoured to be returning on a permanent deal.

Yet, if Ugbo is still being eyed up by the Owls, this could well mean there's a possibility that Wednesday are still keen to bring back Ian Poveda. Journalist Darren Witcoop speculated in June that Rohl and Co did want the South American winger to come back.

What Poveda could offer Wednesday

McNeill would love to play alongside both of these gems if even more deals can get done this window, with Poveda potentially even partnering the 20-year-old down the right flank if signed, feeding the youthful goal machine with a whole host of chances in the process.

Wednesday supporters will be purring at the idea of the Colombian winger returning also, but he is being watched by the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Luton Town and Cardiff as well reportedly.

Those packed into Hillsborough last campaign saw glimpses of his immense ability in the midst of a tense relegation battle, before Poveda found himself on the sidelines towards the back end of his short loan stint from Leeds United.

The enigmatic South American forward would only manage to line up for the Owls ten times in total last season, but one standout display against Plymouth Argyle to start March certainly caught the attention of fans of the South Yorkshire side.

During the slender 1-0 victory, Poveda would end up completing three successful dribbles as an attacking option constantly wanting to bomb forward, alongside winning seven duels and firing three efforts on the Pilgrims' goal to further reinforce this livewire tag.

Poveda's Championship numbers last season Stat (* = per 90 mins) Poveda Games played 17 Goals 0 Assists 1 Big chances created 3 Ball recoveries* 2.5 Total duels won* 3.3 Stats by Sofascore

A ball recovery is defined by the number of loose balls recovered by a player.

Lining up seven times for Leeds too, before being released, the numbers from the table above will make for some initial encouraging reading, especially if Poveda can kick into gear and star over a full campaign for Wednesday.

In contrast, Anthony Musaba - who ended up being a solid starter under Rohl down the right flank - won less total duels on average last season at 2.9 won per game, with Poveda's tenacity and bite down the wings potentially attractive to the German.

Daniel Farke even suggested that Poveda possesses a "touch of magic" when things weren't all going his way at Elland Road, with the 24-year-old being gifted some rare appearances for the Whites as a result.

Formerly a star at youth level for Leeds and Manchester City, Poveda will understand the struggles McNeill has also faced in senior football to date, which has seen the ex-Red Devils youngster only score three senior goals when chucked out on loan.

Yet, the South American - who is tricky and creative - could be exactly what McNeill needs to find his goalscoring edge at Wednesday.

The youngster has scored 46 goals at youth level and together with Poveda, will finally hope to replicate those numbers in his new home.