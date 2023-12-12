Sheffield Wednesday made a huge decision by appointing Danny Rohl as the club's new manager, having sacked Xisco Munoz back in October after the latter failed to guide his side to a single victory in 12 matches.

The Owls were sitting rock bottom of the Championship and had brought in a relatively inexperienced coach who had never managed a professional team before. However, the decision has certainly paid off thus far as Wednesday are unbeaten in their last three league outings and have moved off the bottom.

Now, the manager's attention has already turned towards the January transfer window as Rohl looks to add strength to his squad ahead of what will certainly be a gruelling second half of the campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday transfer news - Scott Hogan

According to transfer expert Alan Nixon, Sheffield Wednesday have identified Birmingham City frontman Scott Hogan as a top target ahead of the January window as Rohl is looking to bolster his attacking options. The Owls could potentially sign the 31-year-old for a cut price fee in a few weeks as he is out of contract with the Blues at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Republic of Ireland international is currently on £11.5k-per-week at St. Andrew's and would become Wednesday's 11th-highest earner should he be offered the same wages at Hillsborough.

Hogan is a player with a plethora of experience in the Championship, having featured 249 times in England's second tier across five different clubs and has found the net 67 times while recording 11 assists.

Scott Hogan Championship Record Goals Assists Appearances Brentford 21 1 33 Aston Villa 7 4 56 Sheffield United 2 1 8 Stoke City 2 1 13 Birmingham City 35 4 139 Stats via Transfermarkt

Sheffield Wednesday could now make a move for the ageing centre-forward over the coming weeks.

Scott Hogan's stats this season

In what has been a turbulent season for Birmingham City's players, with a controversial changing of the manager position back in October, Hogan has found the net just twice in 17 appearances, with one of these goals coming in the EFL Cup as a consolation in a 3-1 defeat at Cardiff City earlier in the campaign.

Additionally, the Irish frontman hasn't scored since August, having not been handed a start in the team since Wayne Rooney's debut in the dugout away at Middlesbrough in October.

Nevertheless, only four Birmingham players have scored more goals than Hogan this term as the Blues are currently the eight-lowest goalscorers from all 24 teams in the Championship. However, a side that have scored fewer than anyone is Sheffield Wednesday, having found the net merely 13 times in 20 matches. In fact, Hogan has scored more goals than any Wednesday players other than Michael Smith and Anthony Musaba, who have three apiece.

Hogan has even outscored Sheffield Wednesday's star prospect Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri, the son of ex-Premier League number nine, Danny Cadamarteri. The 18-year-old has a bright future ahead and signed a new contract with the club this past week. The 18-year-old scored his first goal in professional football in a 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday but a lot of pressure has been placed on his young shoulders over the past few weeks since becoming a first-team regular.

Meanwhile, Watford loanee Ashley Fletcher has made 16 appearances for the Owls this season but has failed to find the net on a single occasion. With Fletcher returning to Vicarage Road at the end of the season once his loan expires, Hogan could be a good option to rotate with the youthful Cadamarteri, having outperformed Fletcher in several key metrics this term.

Per 90 Metrics Scott Hogan Ashley Fletcher Goals 0.21 0 Expected Goals 0.38 0.24 Assists 0.11 0 Expected Assists 0.07 0.05 Shots 1.79 1.64 Shots On Target 0.53 0.73 Goals Per Shot 0.12 0 Stats via FBref

Hogan's goalscoring record isn't astronomical but it's certainly better than what Sheffield Wednesday have at the moment and even if he only bags a handful of goals this term, these could be the difference between staying up or going down.