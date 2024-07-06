Danny Rohl is looking to build a really strong Sheffield Wednesday squad ahead of the next Championship season kicking off, well aware that he doesn't want his Owls side to be plunged into another relegation dogfight.

The likes of Jamal Lowe, Ben Hamer and more have already moved to Hillsborough this summer, sensing that this coming campaign could be a positive one in South Yorkshire, with even more incomings anticipated down the line.

The Championship side could have their biggest statement signing coming up, if a deal can be arranged for a former target to join the club, as per reports.

Sheffield Wednesday target rejects new contract

It was reported all the way back in May, by football journalist Alan Nixon on social media, that Wednesday were still keen on trying to bring Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire in after failing to sign him in January.

Blackburn Rovers also spectacularly failed to land the in-demand 23-year-old in the last transfer window, owing to a last-minute break-down involving registration documents, and so the Owls will know they can still win his services this summer if McGuire fancies a switch to England once more.

The rejuventated South Yorkshire outfit will also be boosted by fresh developments that McGuire has turned down a new contract proposal with Orlando, which could open up the door for him to now move on without a hitch, but Serie A club Torino have also been noted as being an interested party previously.

What McGuire could offer Wednesday

With Josh Windass also now staying put, having agreed a new contract at Hillsborough to put to bed rumours about him exiting, Wednesday's attack could be electric next campaign with McGuire causing havoc up top alongside his new Owls teammate.

Wednesday could do with some major striker reinforcements this summer, with talks already underway for former Manchester United youngster Charlie McNeill to join Rohl's camp reportedly, whilst McGuire is also being lined up to relocate to Hillsborough.

The "lethal" attacker, as he has been described by Orlando manager Oscar Pareja in the past, would also fill gaps that have begun to form by Lee Gregory departing and Ike Ugbo returning to Troyes, with his reputation in America being that of a potent finisher under pressure.

McGuire's stats in the MLS - 2024 Stat McGuire Games played 17 Goals scored 7 Expected goals (xG) 4.54 Scoring frequency 170 mins Shots per game 1.8 Big chances missed 6 Stats by Sofascore

McGuire has tallied up 23 goals from 57 games donning an Orlando strip to date, with seven goals registered from 17 appearances this calendar year playing in the MLS, scoring every 170 minutes for Pareja's men in the process.

He could become an even deadlier finisher slotting into the Wednesday set-up, with the likes of Windass, Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama teeing up him for countless opportunities from the attacking midfield areas, if he does decide to join.

Although Windass wasn't consistently in the first team for all of the last campaign, he still left a lasting impression, hence the relief seen all over social media when he put pen on paper to a new deal, with six goals and two assists managed from 25 league clashes.

The Owls could well even end up being a dark horse when it comes to the race at the top end of the table, with McGuire a potential goalscoring hero for Wednesday as they aim to unsettle the division, wanting to quickly forget about their prior relegation struggles and shock teams in the Championship.