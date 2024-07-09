Sheffield Wednesday fans will be purring at the prospect of watching the Owls next season, with their first taste of action in pre-season seeing the likes of Josh Windass dazzle after he agreed a new deal at Hillsborough this summer.

Windass would score away at Alfreton Town to kickstart the South Yorkshire side's bumper schedule before a ball is first kicked ahead of the 24/25 Championship campaign, with new signings galore also featuring in the form of Olaf Kobacki among others.

Wednesday won't be stopping anytime soon when it comes to incomings, however, with a move very much in the works to sign a new, promising striker to strengthen the squad even more.

Medical in the works for 20-year-old to join

As per a report by the Sheffield Star, Wednesday look to be closing in on a deal to sign former Manchester United gem Charlie McNeill, with a medical taking place shortly to confirm the switch.

The Owls would land the 20-year-old striker on a free transfer after his contract at the Theatre of Dreams came to an end, bringing to a close the youngster's long-standing connection with his boyhood club, leading to a whole host of suitors sniffing around for his services.

There had been interest from the Serie A and even from America, but it looks as if the Owls have won the in-demand striker over other interested parties, hopeful that McNeill can blossom into a top performer after stunning defences at youth level for Man United.

What McNeill could offer Wednesday

In McNeill, Wednesday could be signing a striker with the potential to potentially play in the Premier League later on in his career.

As a result, he could well be their next George Hirst if given time, with the homegrown product sold on from Hillsborough before he could become a hero, now awaiting Premier League football with Ipswich Town in the forthcoming campaign.

If anyone can get McNeill firing on all cylinders in the senior game, it could well be Danny Rohl, who has worked his magic with young strikers in South Yorkshire in the past, after arriving from Germany.

Bailey Cadamarteri was thrust into the spotlight last season as a wide-eyed product of the Owls Academy and shone on occasion, netting four goals from 23 league clashes, and Rohl could get a similar tune out of McNeill now, who has misfired playing senior football as of late.

McNeill's record at youth level - Man United Competition Games played Goals scored Assists Premier League 2 39 8 3 U18 Premier League 35 29 9 FA Youth Cup 8 6 2 UEFA Youth League 5 3 1 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Away from only netting three senior strikes out on loan at Newport County and Stevenage, McNeill's record at youth level speaks for itself when glancing at the table above, with a frightening goal return of 29 goals from 35 games coming his way when still cutting his teeth for the U18s.

In another reality, Wednesday would have wanted to get more out of Hirst, who walked away from Hillsborough after a disappointing start to life in the men's set-up, only going on to make two appearances for the Owls in the first team.

Since his exit, however, he has gone on to spearhead two successive promotions for the Tractor Boys, with Wednesday knowing they will have to persevere and be patient with McNeill, before hopefully reaping their rewards.