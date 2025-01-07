Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in 2025 to date, but that doesn't mean the Hillsborough masses aren't still frustrated by what is being served up.

The Owls had to settle for a late 2-2 draw with Millwall last time out that could well have been three points on another day, considering Danny Rohl's men missed a penalty late into the first half that could have given them a needed foothold in the Championship contest.

Ike Ugbo spurned that spot-kick opportunity, with the ex-Chelsea striker still without a league goal since his permanent return back to South Yorkshire, meaning this January transfer window could see a fresh attacker enter the building.

Sheffield Wednesday could swoop for potent striker

As per a recent report by journalist Alan Nixon, Wednesday are keen to sign deadly Stoke City marksman Tom Cannon, despite the 22-year-old being situated at the Potters on a season-long loan deal.

Nixon reveals that this window can see clubs attempt to test the waters with Cannon's parent club Leicester City at the expense of Mark Robins' men, with Wednesday and Luton Town now sniffing around.

Rohl's side could do with that added boost up top when you look at how much Ugbo has struggled, alongside the fact Josh Windass might also be off this month, having been unexpectedly linked with Brazilian outfit Santos.

Of course, that might just be a wild rumour floating about, with Rohl loving the idea of having both Cannon and Windass at his disposal to terrorise Championship defences and potentially see his team push into playoff contention.

What Cannon could offer Sheffield Wednesday

It's no secret in EFL circles that the Owls target has been a saving grace for Stoke so far this campaign, having lit up the second tier with ten strikes fired home in all competitions, despite his side lingering all the way down in 19th in the overall standings.

His electric start to life at the Potters - which saw him amazingly fire home four goals in just one game versus Portsmouth - even saw journalist Pete Smith label his goalscoring heroics as "insane", which is a fitting adjective too for some of Windass' outrageous moments of quality for Wednesday.

On New Year's Day, the ex-Accrington Stanley ace jaw-droppingly scored the pearler above, which might well even be in consideration for a Puskas award down the line.

Away from this unbelievable strike, Windass has a further nine goals to brag about in league action on top of helping himself to two assists, with the captivating 30-year-old way out in front as his club's top scorer.

Top five scorers for Wednesday this season Player Games played Goals scored 1. Josh Windass 24 10 2. Michael Smith 25 5 3. Barry Bannan 25 4 4. Djeidi Gassama 23 3 5. Jamal Lowe 19 3 Stats by Sofascore

Michael Smith is the only real competitor to Windass' throne with five goals of his own, with the Owls suffering from not having a clinical marksman in their ranks after having that last campaign when Ugbo was at the peak of his powers.

Annoyingly, his goals have dried up ever since he penned a permanent switch, having fired home 11 league strikes last campaign, before squandering five big chances this season as a goalless member of the squad.

Whilst Rohl won't completely write off the misfiring 26-year-old, it's clear that the addition of Cannon would improve Wednesday's goal numbers up top and give them a better fighting chance at a surprise promotion surge.