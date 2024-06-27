Sheffield Wednesday aren't messing around when it comes to incomings through the door at Hillsborough already, with the defence significantly bolstered by the new quickfire additions of Max Lowe and Yan Valery.

Lowe entering the building was somewhat of a controversial one, considering his past allegiances to the Blades, but the Owls will not turn their noses up at the prospect of new recruits strengthening the squad, especially with the futures of other defenders still not secure.

Danny Rohl could soon wave goodbye to Dominic Iorfa from his back four, with a new contract not agreed upon as of yet, whilst Di'Shon Bernard is heading towards the expiry of his contract, who also plays in the heart of defence.

Iorfa walking away from South Yorkshire for good could sting, with the 29-year-old putting in competent shifts for the Championship strugglers on a regular basis last season.

Iorfa's numbers last season

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender wasn't always the first name on the team sheet however, only accumulating 30 appearances in all competitions in the end, but was a warrior all the same for the Owls, when times were tough towards the foot of the league.

Rohl took a shining to the 29-year-old towards the back-end of the campaign in particular, though, starting the ex England U21 international in four of his side's last six second-tier games, with Iorfa repaying his manager's faith with solid displays.

Iorfa's numbers vs West Brom Stat Iorfa Minutes played 90 Touches 43 Accurate passes 22/27 (81%) Clearances 10 Tackles 4 Duels won 11/13 Stats by Sofascore

The powerful number six for Wednesday really stood out in his side's penultimate contest of the 46-game schedule, as can be seen glancing at the table above, with a remarkable ten clearances registered and 11 duels won to shut out West Bromwich Albion, setting the Owls up for a fantastic 3-0 victory as a result.

Winning 5.3 duels on average per game across the full campaign, it would be a shame for Rohl and Co to lose such a battler ahead of the 24/25 season, especially if matches become as tense and as vital to win towards the bottom of the division again.

There could be an argument, on the contrary, that Iorfa being let go of doesn't have to be a move that Wednesday will regret down the line, however, with the defender's wage a handsome salary currently compared to other first-team performers, when examining the South Yorkshire club's wage bill via Capology.

Iorfa's wage at Wednesday

The 6 foot 2 defender is pocketing £9.5-per-week on the books at Wednesday at this moment in time, with the likes of Anthony Musaba earning £9k-per-week in contrast, despite featuring 18 times more last campaign.

Musaba was, arguably, even more key in Wednesday pulling off an unbelievable relegation escape with his marauding runs forward causing second-tier defences all sorts of bother, as the Dutch winger picked up two assists and even scored a strike of his own in his side's final three league games.

Akin Famewo, who regularly partnered Iorfa in defence, will also feel he's worthy of a bump in pay this summer too, only earning £7.3k-per-week, as per Capology, even with 35 league appearances under his belt to Iorfa's 29.

Losing Windass on a free transfer will be a move that could haunt Wednesday for some time away from talk centring in on the ex-Wolves man, but when it comes to Iorfa, Rohl and Co could have more incomings up their sleeve to add depth, to line up alongside the other new defenders calling South Yorkshire home.