Sheffield Wednesday’s deadline day plans have been revealed as they plot a double move before 11pm Friday, according to a recent report.

The Owls have been extremely busy this summer, as manager Danny Rohl tries to shape a team that can go from beating the drop last season to possibly mounting a playoff challenge. The Yorkshire side have made a steady start to this season, as they have won one and lost two of their opening three games of the season, looking strong in attack but susceptible at the back.

Sheffield Wednesday transfer news

Sheffield Wednesday have added 11 players to their squad over the course of this summer, as Rohl is keen to avoid a repeat of last season. The club’s latest addition is midfielder Shea Charles, who has joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Southampton.

Sheffield Wednesday's summer signings Ike Ugbo Troyes Olaf Kobacki Arka Gdynia Yan Valery Angers SCO Max Lowe Sheffield United Jamal Lowe Bournemouth Nathaniel Chalobah West Brom Svante Inglesson Hansa Rostock Ben Hamer Watford Charlie McNeill Man United Shea Charles (Loan) Southampton James Beadle (Loan) Brighton

But Wednesday’s business might not be stopping there, as in the past month they have also been linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine. It was claimed that the Owls were considering a move for the player, with the preference being a loan deal. The 20-year-old has been with Spurs since 2020, when he joined the club from Wigan Athletic, and has spent time on loan in the second tier before, as he joined Plymouth Argyle last January.

As well as looking to sign Devine, it has also been claimed this month that the Yorkshire side are interested in Brighton player Malick Yalcouye. Yalcouye is set to be loaned out by the Seagulls despite joining the club earlier this summer, and Wednesday are among the clubs interested in taking him on, but face competition from Austrian club Sturm Graz.

Wednesday only have a day left to complete any transfers they have in mind, and it appears that they are still in the market to add at least another two players.

Sheffield Wednesday plot double transfer move

According to The Star, Sheffield Wednesday are still in the market to do more transfer business, despite already adding 11 players to their squad this summer.

The report states that while no names have been mentioned, they are keen to sign another attacker while also adding a ball-playing defender to their squad, which ideally would be a left-footed player. Furthermore, it appears as though their search to fill these voids has taken them to the Premier League loan market, and they are intended to be starting level players, not additions simply for squad depth.

The report states: “The bulk of their work is already done, and it wouldn’t be a monumental shock if no further business were to be done - though in an ideal world The Star understands they would like to. It’s believed another attacker and a ball-playing defender - preferably a left-footed one - are options still being looked at. Specific names, at this stage, are on short supply.”

Sheffield Wednesday have already added Ike Ugbo, Charlie McNeill, and Jamal Lowe to their ranks, who are all players that play in the forward line, but it appears Rohl still wants more in that area of the pitch. Meanwhile, the club have yet to add a centre-back, with the only defensive arrivals being full-backs.