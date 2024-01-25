Sheffield Wednesday will hope that a mini-slump in form in the Championship - which has seen the Owls pick up back-to-back losses - doesn't mean Danny Rohl's men crash out of the FA Cup tomorrow evening at the hands of Coventry City.

Coincidentally, the South Yorkshire's side last defeat in the league was versus Mark Robins' Sky Blues at Hillsborough - the relegation-threatened Owls undone by a Ben Sheaf brace in a 2-1 loss, with an instant shot at redemption to follow.

Rohl will be keen to add new bodies to his group before deadline day to attempt to stave off the drop in the second tier, with one particular Owls transfer target catching the eye.

Wednesday going after ex-Rangers winger

A report by football journalist Graeme Bailey indicates that the South Yorkshire club are going after ex-Rangers winger Jordan Jones this January transfer window, with the Northern Irishman at his creative best playing for Wigan Athletic this season.

With the 29-year-old yet to put pen to paper on a new contract - with his current deal expiring at the end of the current campaign - the Latics attacker could well be looking at what other options are out there before committing himself to the Wigan cause.

Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town are also reportedly keen on signing the former Sunderland man this window according to Bailey, a transfer fight emerging potentially between teams battling it out towards the foot of the Championship.

Having played under the intense spotlight of both the Stadium of Light and Ibrox across his varied career to date, Jones wouldn't buckle under the pressure of the expectant and possibly agitated Hillsborough fanbase watching on when making the step-up.

This deal could however see Rohl axe Djeidi Gassama from his starting XI, with the German boss preferring to utilise an experienced and equally skilful winger in Jones instead.

How Jones fits into the Wednesday team

Wednesday are crying out for some backup to Gassama, with Marvin Johnson the only real competition for the ex-Paris.St Germain youngster currently.

Jones could even well come in and take Gassama's place from him, especially owing to Jones' fantastic numbers in League One this season compared to the 20-year-old's paltry output in the division above.

To date at Wigan, the former Rangers winger has 11 assists next to his name from 41 games played with nine of those coming this season under Shaun Maloney in all competitions.

In stark contrast, Gassama has just three goal contributions next to his name this season with his displays in Wednesday's recent run of losses flattering to deceive.

Against Coventry last match, Gassama would only manage 30 touches of the ball before being hauled off by Rohl. On the contrary, in Wigan's last-gasp 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers mid-week, Jones was far more lively - attempting a startling 15 crosses in total at the DW Stadium.

Even when his time at Ibrox didn't go to plan - the 29-year-old only making 19 appearances up in Scotland for the Glasgow-based giants - the then Rangers manager Steven Gerrard would still go out of his way to praise the left winger.

Described as a "real threat" by Gerrard after a promising cameo in the Europa League, he could be a worthwhile addition to the Wednesday ranks to add yet another creative machine to the squad.

Signing Jones would lift the pressure off Barry Bannan's shoulders to be the main orchestrator of attacking moves, the 34-year-old still a tricky player for Championship defenders to contain so late into his career despite not yet registering an assist this season.

Managing two key passes even when Wednesday were humbled 4-0 to Southampton in mid-January, Bannan could well be enhanced and taken to the next level alongside Jones who could well be an inspired signing that can save the Owls from relegation.