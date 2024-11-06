After returning to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Norwich City, Sheffield Wednesday have been handed a much-welcomed boost on the injury front ahead of this weekend's Steel City derby.

Sheffield Wednesday injury news

The Owls have endured a mixed spell of form as of late. Whilst they were on the receiving end of a 6-2 thrashing at the hands of Watford last weekend, they bounced back on Tuesday night with a much-needed victory over Norwich, courtesy of goals from Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa. Now, with those three points, Danny Rohl's side sit 13th and six points adrift of the Championship's dropzone.

That victory has come at the perfect time too, given that Sheffield United and the Steel City derby await this weekend. In a crucial clash against their rivals, Wednesday will be looking to upset the odds and spoil the Blades' early promotion pursuit. Ahead of such an important game, it's not just the three points that handed Rohl a major boost, either.

As confirmed by the manager, Iorfa is likely to be fit to face Sheffield United this weekend despite going off with an injury against Norwich on Tuesday night. Rohl told reporters, as relayed by The Star: "It’s always a decision, and you never know what happens. But he showed me immediately after the game that he’s ok.

"Let’s see in the next few hours, but I think he’ll be ready for the game at the weekend. I’m happy that he scored, I think that’s also a good reaction from him."

Without a win at Bramall Lane since 2009, Sheffield Wednesday need all the help they can get which makes the news of Iorfa's injury relief an even greater boost for Rohl and his side.

"Brilliant" Iorfa still a key man at Sheffield Wednesday

At the club since 2019, Iorfa remains an important figure at Sheffield Wednesday and will be crucial if Rohl's side are to cause an upset against Sheffield United this weekend. The central defender even showed off his goalscoring exploits against Norwich in another string to his bow.

Well aware of his teammates' importance for some time, Barry Bannan was previously full of praise for Iorfa, saying via The Star: "He's brilliant. I said it earlier on in the season as well, since he's come in and played centre-half he's been unbelievable, he's like a man mountain. He's driven us forward, he's made box headers. He's at the top of his game at the minute.”

Still just 29 years old, the defender is likely to continue his impact for a few more years yet to keep Sheffield Wednesday afloat in the Championship and perhaps push them onto mid-table comforts.

Before those ambitions, however, Iorfa will have his sights on ending a nightmare run at Bramall Lane following the news that he avoided a serious injury against Norwich on Tuesday night. The Steel City derby, as ever, will be one to watch.