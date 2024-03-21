Sheffield Wednesday's transfer business this January ended up galvanising spirits at Hillsborough when the mood was low, with Ike Ugbo entering through the door at breakneck speed on loan to bag six goals from 11 Championship appearances.

Ian Poveda has also been a welcome breath of fresh air as a skilful and daring winger acquired on loan too, but the Owls haven't always been so effective in windows of the past when bringing in new talents.

One notable blunder saw Wednesday think they'd pulled off an almighty coup to sign a former AC Milan man, the player in question lining up alongside the likes of Clarence Seedorf and Filippo Inzaghi previously in his distinguished career before relocating to South Yorkshire in a disastrous switch.

Why Sheffield Wednesday signed Urby Emanuelson

When you cast an eye over the lack of football Urby Emanuelson had played before surprisingly moving to England, it's no real surprise to see that the former Ajax star flopped at Hillsborough.

The Dutchman would only make a combined 33 appearances in total for his previous clubs in Hellas Verona, AS Roma and Atalanta before joining Wednesday in ill-fated circumstances where he would end up becoming a no-show too.

The Owls were simply blinkered by the circles the 5 foot 9 midfielder had found himself in early into his career at Ajax and in Italy, boasting 106 appearances for AC Milan on his resume before everything fell apart in South Yorkshire.

Emanuelson Serie A debut for AC Milan Calcio Catania 0-2 Milan, January 2011 1. GK - Christian Abbiati 2. RB - Daniele Bonera 3. CB - Thiago Silva 4. CB - Mario Yepes 5. LB - Luca Antonini 6. CM - Massimo Ambrosini 7. CM - Marc Van Bommel 8. CM - Alexander Merkel (Urby Emanuelson subbed on) 9. SS - Robinho 10. SS - Antonio Cassano 11. ST - Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sourced by Transfermarkt

It must have been a culture shock for Emanuelson adjusting to the demands of Championship football away from the luxuries of playing alongside icons such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in a move that ultimately saw the versatile Dutchman leave Hillsborough as abruptly as he entered.

Urby Emanuelson's statistics at Sheffield Wednesday

The 5 foot 9 former Rossoneri man was also viewed as a shrewd purchase initially, considering his adaptability saw him, at the San Siro, line up in defence and midfield whenever he was needed to fill gaps.

Wednesday would never see this flexibility from Emanuelson however, who ended up making just one appearance for the Owls before being released at the conclusion of the 2016/17 season.

The ex-Ajax man wouldn't be helped by constant injury issues during his forgettable one-season stay, but considering he donned a Wednesday strip for just one meagre 16-minute run-out, the move has to go down as a colossal flop.

Earning £25k per week that same pitiful campaign according to Capology, which saw him pocket the same healthy pay packet as Fernando Forestieri and nearly double that of a rising Barry Bannan, everyone with connections to the Owls were happy to see Emanuelson and Wednesday inevitably cut ties when it happened.

Emanuelson would go on to patch his career up back in his native Netherlands with FC Utrecht, whilst the Owls were left to learn an invaluable lesson about not wasting money on players who had once graced the limelight a long time ago.

Fast forwarding to the present, Danny Rohl and Co will hope faces such as Ugbo and Poveda stick around past this season to become fully-fledged Wednesday heroes and not forgotten to time much like Emanuelson.