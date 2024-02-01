Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's transfer window has been marred by a potential deal with Duncan McGuire falling through and losing George Byers on loan to Blackpool.

Despite these setbacks, the club is still seeking last-minute deals, including potentially poaching Andy Rinomhota from Rotherham United.

Rinomhota would provide much-needed midfield reinforcement and could compete for a starting spot, potentially revitalizing his career and helping Sheffield Wednesday avoid relegation.

Sheffield Wednesday's final day of the transfer window hasn't exactly gone to plan, a whole saga unfolding in front of their very eyes involving striker target Duncan McGuire as the American attacker attempts to get a last-gasp deal with Blackburn Rovers done at the expense of the Owls.

Losing George Byers in central midfield has also been a less-than-ideal development - the Owls fan favourite dropping down a division to join Blackpool on loan - but that blow could be softened by the South Yorkshire outfit hijacking a move for this Cardiff City midfielder at the last second.

Sheffield Wednesday sniffing around for last-ditch deal

Although it has been widely reported that Andy Rinomhota will be leaving the Bluebirds for pastures new at Rotherham United on Deadline Day, Wednesday could still attempt to swoop in and poach the 26-year-old from the Millers at the death.

A long-term transfer target of Rohl's men - with Football Insider first reporting about Wednesday's interest in the Cardiff number 35 in January - the Owls could well be tempted to try and sway Rinomhota to make a short detour to Sheffield away from Rotherham to get a shock deal potentially over the line in time.

Journalist Joe Crann reported the latest on deadline day...

With the lowly second-tier side in need of more midfield reinforcements - Byers leaving a hole in reserve for Rohl to fill - this has the feel of a last-gasp swoop the Owls will try to make happen in a bid to gain some positives from a dire Deadline Day.

How Rinomhota would fit into the Wednesday team

Capable of playing as both a holding midfielder and as a more conventional central midfielder, Rinomhota would undoubtedly strengthen Rohl's men if he arrived at the death.

Picking up nine assists and even scoring three times over 167 games to date in the Championship, the one-time Zimbabwe international could push the likes of Will Vaulks all the way for a starting spot if signed - the 30-year-old Welshman somewhat rusty in Wednesday's FA Cup clash against Coventry City recently, losing possession a costly 21 times in the 2-1 loss.

Whereas, although the 26-year-old Bluebirds man has struggled himself too in Wales this campaign, it would be an additional body Rohl could call upon with Byers offloaded to Blackpool at the last minute if Vaulks continues to underwhelm at Hillsborough.

The German boss will hope he can work his magic again on an out-of-sorts player if Rinomhota was to reject Rotherham last second for a move to their near neighbours in Wednesday.

Rohl has managed to get the best out of the likes of Marvin Johnson and Liam Palmer despite both being frozen out and chucked to the periphery prior to his arrival, hoping that he can get the best out of another fringe figure in the Cardiff man if he relocates to Wednesday.

At the peak of his powers, when still playing at Reading, the 5 foot 9 gem was a regular in the Royals first team with a goal and two assists managed from 42 games during the 2020-21 campaign.

Rohl will know any reinforcements at this stage of Deadline Day would probably prove to be positive ones in trying to help his Owls side stave off the drop, with Rinomhota a potentially shrewd purchase as they aim to replace Byers.

If the South Yorkshire side can revitalise the 26-year-old's faltering career and make him feel wanted again, the current Cardiff man could more than help his new team keep their heads above water in the Championship.