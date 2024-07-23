Sheffield Wednesday are being hyped up as a potential surprise package ahead of the next Championship season, with Danny Rohl having dramatically steered the Owls to safety last campaign when everything felt doomed in South Yorkshire.

Wednesday's summer business has certainly caught the eye and has led to these outside shouts forming, with the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah, Jamal Lowe and others relocating to join Rohl's camp and bolstering the squad in the process.

The ever-growing Owls camp could become even larger every soon, with talks now being held to try and tempt a new winger to join the second-tier outfit.

Wednesday enter talks for long sought-after target

Wednesday have been rumoured to be going after wantaway Rangers attacker Scott Wright for some time now, with a new development now suggesting the wheels are finally in motion for this switch to take place.

A report by TEAMTalk has revealed that Wright's agents and the Owls have entered into provisional talks over ironing out a potential deal, but no official bid has yet been fielded from the South Yorkshire side towards the Scotsman, minus these early conversations.

TEAMTalk has stated that there will be a major clear-out at Ibrox this summer, with the 26-year-old midfielder expected to be one of those who will depart the Glasgow giants, but Wednesday might not be alone in closing a move for their long-sought-after target.

Football journalist Darren Witcoop has named both Preston North End and Derby County as other interested parties looking at the ex-Aberdeen man, but Rohl and Co will hope they can beat their divisional rivals to his signature, who could even line up next to Ike Ugbo next season is everything comes together smoothly on the transfer front.

What Wright can offer Wednesday

Despite falling down the pecking order up in Scotland as of late, Wright has proven himself away from his recent up-and-down form, with goals such as the one above against Heart of Midlothian on his CV for the Gers.

From 117 games in and around the ranks at Ibrox, the 26-year-old attacker has bagged 12 goals and picked up seven assists, with the slick 5 foot 9 winger prepared to battle for a first-team spot at Hillsborough up against the likes of Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba.

Wright's career record by position Position played Games played Goals scored Assists RW 50 9 5 LW 37 6 6 AM 27 3 5 CF 5 1 2 RM 4 0 0 CM 2 0 2 SS 1 1 0 LM 1 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

He would also be able to offer Rohl and Co depth all over the pitch - when looking at the table above - away from attempting to nail down a first-team position on the right wing, with Wright looking like a sensible buy to make as a result, especially if injuries start to stack up during the long and gruelling Championship campaign.

Once described as a "driving force" by football journalist Josh Bunting when starring for Rangers, this move to South Yorkshire could reinvigorate his career, after only starting eight league games last campaign.

The new potential Wednesday buy could strike up an effective partnership with Ugbo if both deals get done, with the rumour mill going into overdrive recently after the Canadian striker was left out of a recent friendly squad at Troyes, that he could be returning back to English soil soon.

Netting seven goals from 19 games when donning a Wednesday strip on loan, Wright - wherever he lines up for Rohl as a versatile presence - would no doubt be tasked with setting up the ex-Chelsea youth player for plenty of chances, alongside the creative spark of Josh Windass and other reliable Owls forward players.

Signing both of these targets would take Wednesday's overall incomings total to a remarkable 11, as Rohl strives to build the best possible team he can, to try and take the Championship by storm.