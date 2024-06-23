Sheffield Wednesday have suddenly kicked into life in the transfer department of late, with the surprise capture of former Sheffield United defender Max Lowe on a free transfer getting the ball rolling.

Danny Rohl's men won't stop there, however, especially if they do end up losing attacking midfield star Josh Windass soon, with contract talks reportedly stalling to the point where the 30-year-old has turned down a new deal, to explore options elsewhere.

This doesn't have to be completely soul-shattering news from the perspective of the Owls though, with Windass blowing hot and cold for large portions of his stay in South Yorkshire, alongside the fact this could open up the floor for the Championship side to sign this exciting 21-year-old.

Wednesday eyeing up young Brentford gem

Keen on bringing in this gem in January, when the Owls were eyeing up new recruits to help pull off a great relegation escape, new reports in the Sheffield Star indicate that Wednesday's prior interest in Myles Peart-Harris could be reignited this summer.

The Brentford youngster opted to join Portsmouth in January on loan from his parent club, with this spell going down as a relative success, and the Bees could now look to see how their 21-year-old starlet handles the step up a division with the Owls.

Capable of playing in Windass' usual number ten spot, or down the wing if required, this could be a worthwhile capture for Rohl and Co this summer, who managed to bring in a number of shrewd buys using the loan market last campaign, which included Ike Ugbo bagging seven strikes up top, after joining from Troyes.

There could well be a weight on Peart-Harris' shoulders to be as electric as Ugbo, particularly if he is signed in the aftermath of Windass leaving, who certainly left his mark on proceedings last season during monumental matches in Wednesday's bid to survive, with six goals tallied up.

What Peart-Harris could offer Wednesday

Despite only making 12 appearances in total for Pompey whilst out on loan, fans of the South Coast club still ended up raving about the potential of the 21-year-old, with his final game for John Mousinho's men resulting in the above strike being netted.

It will be supporters of now non-league Forest Green who will have even more to say about the Brentford youngster, who he amassed ten goal contributions with during the 2022/23 campaign, an impressive return considering his loan club would slide down to League Two at the end of a poor overall season.

Peart-Harris' numbers across his career Club Games played Goals scored Assists Portsmouth 12 2 0 Forest Green 47 6 4 Chelsea (youth) 45 18 4 Brentford (first team) 7 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

First attracting the services of Thomas Frank's men after a stunning few seasons in the youth ranks at Chelsea, Rohl might well view Peart-Harris as a player he can get even more out of at Hillsborough, as the German manager looks to wave goodbye to more of the old-guard soon in South Yorkshire.

Preferring young and hungry attackers worked wonders last season in the battle against the drop, with Anthony Musaba, in particular, sticking out, with the 23-year-old picking up eight goals and five assists, after once being an unknown, but potentially exciting, entity when signed from AS Monaco by Rohl.

Peart-Harris - who has played three times in the Premier League - could well be as effective if given time. Indeed, Windass' hit-and-miss nature for Wednesday over the years means his loss might not hurt as much as everyone thinks, having scored three of his six league goals for his current South Yorkshire employers last season, in the final three clashes, whilst drawing blanks routinely elsewhere.

Wednesday will just pray losses such as Windass, and the already confirmed departure of Will Vaulks, aren't too unsettling, however, as they aim to be comfortable in the Championship next season, as opposed to being in a constant dog-fight at the bottom.