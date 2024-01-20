Sheffield Wednesday will just be pleased that they're not the laughing stock in the Championship anymore, rooted to the bottom of the division before Danny Rohl's arrival to Hillsborough with a miracle needed to stay up.

Now, before going into today's game with Mark Robins' in-form Coventry City, the Owls find themselves within touching distance of escaping the drop-zone - four points shy of 21st in the league, that spot occupied coincidentally by a Huddersfield Town side managed by ex-Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Still, the Owls will need more positive reinforcements through the door this month to help the South Yorkshire giants pull off an unbelievable relegation escape.

One player in particular has been catching Rohl's eye, according to reports, signing a possible upgrade on breakout star Bailey Cadamarteri up top in the process.

Sheffield Wednesday's striker search

Already signing Ike Ugbo on a loan deal this January who can play as a striker, alongside recruiting a new goalkeeper in James Beadle also on loan, the Owls could make it a hat-trick of temporary swoops with a deal for Arsenal youngster Mika Biereth.

First reported by Alex Miller of the Sheffield Star, who described the Danish starlet as 'direct and goal-minded' in the report, the Championship relegation candidates are keen on bringing Biereth on loan to Hillsborough after a prolific spell up in Scotland with Motherwell.

A further update from Miller did suggest that Wednesday might be facing a losing battle to sign the youthful Gunners attacker ahead of other suitors - with Austrian outfit Sturm Graz heading straight to the front of the queue for his services - but the Owls should still persist with this deal.

With Anthony Musaba the top scorer at the moment for Rohl's lowly second-tier side, despite only registering five strikes for the season, Wednesday could well do with the addition of Biereth this January to show they mean business in the fight against the drop.

Rohl could even have to be cut-throat and limit Cadamarteri's first team minutes if a deal was secured for the former Motherwell man, the German boss needing every one of his players to be firing on all cylinders between now and the end of the gruelling Championship campaign.

How Mika Biereth compares to Bailey Cadamarteri

Biereth has made scoring goals look easy ever since bursting onto the scene at youth level with Fulham before moving across to north London, netting a remarkable 21 goals from just 21 games in the U18 Premier League during the 2018-19 season.

The Denmark U21 international took to the pressure of playing for Arsenal like a duck to water after leaving the Cottagers, bagging 11 goals during his first Premier League 2 season before a loan switch to Scotland came calling.

Related EFL Championship done deals: Every January 2024 transfer With the arrival of the January transfer window, FFC has you covered for every in and out involving your club in the EFL Championship.

This deadly ability to finish off chances at youth level translated to men's football whilst with Motherwell, helping himself to 11 goal contributions from just 14 games at Fir Park.

His exceptional displays in Scotland saw Daily Record journalist Ben Banks describe him as a "joy to watch", with Motherwell losing the ice-cold attacker branded as a "nightmare."

In stark contrast, Cadamarteri - back in South Yorkshire - only has four goal contributions next to his name this season with the teenage sensation now goalless in his last five Championship games.

Loaning Biereth out to the Championship could see the towering 6 foot 2 striker grow even more and perfect his craft, with the Owls arguably in need of another striker into the building if 32-year-old Michael Smith does leave this month for Derby County.

With Rohl preferring to give raw and unfinished gems chances in his starting lineup since moving to South Yorkshire, over players who have been there and done that, Biereth could well be the next up-and-coming star he fancies this transfer window with Cadamarteri falling down the pecking order as a result.