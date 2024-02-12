Sheffield Wednesday fans would have been fearing another heavy defeat last Friday night, taking to their seats at Hillsborough fully expecting Tony Mowbray's Birmingham City to wipe the floor with the downtrodden Owls.

Instead, Danny Rohl's men instilled belief back into the hardened Wednesday masses that they could still pull off an unbelievable relegation escape in the Championship by beating the visiting Blues 2-0 courtesy of an Ike Ugbo double.

Still, there will be an element of wondering what could have been in the January transfer window away from landing the likes of Ugbo through the door.

Mohamed Diaby has come into the Wednesday side in recent weeks under Rohl and performed competently, but the relegation-threatened Owls could have signed a major upgrade on their number 44 if they pushed harder to get one certain deal over the line.

Sheffield Wednesday wanted Premier League midfielder

A report from the Telegraph right at the start of the transfer window suggested that Wednesday were keen on landing Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden on loan, the former Arsenal youth product turned Magpies man desperate to terminate an ill-fated loan switch to Standard Liege for an EFL adventure.

Unfortunately for the Owls, a move would never materialise with the 6 foot 2 midfielder opting to join relegation rivals Queens Park Rangers who occupy the spot just above Wednesday at the time of writing.

Wednesday will hope Hayden doesn't boost the troops at Loftus Road significantly to help them climb out of their own relegation mire, but the Newcastle loanee did win seven duels on his home debut last time out versus Norwich City.

Rohl's Owls will have to stick with what they have at their disposal, rueing the decision potentially not to swoop in for Hayden ahead of QPR on Deadline Day.

Isaac Hayden's career statistics

Hayden has shown, in various loan moves away from St James' Park, that he's more than capable of performing to the best of his abilities in the second tier.

Scoring three goals and picking up four assists whilst playing in the Championship from 67 appearances for the likes of Hull City and Norwich before QPR came calling, it would have been a worthwhile move for Wednesday to make, adding in an experienced head who knows the division.

On the contrary, Diaby has been thrown into the deep end at times this season for the Owls on loan from far-off Portimonense S.C.

The 27-year-old did battle bravely up against Birmingham - winning three duels in total - but had to be taken off by Rohl owing to a knock sustained during the contest.

That could well leave Wednesday a little light on numbers in the defensive midfield position, with Rohl having to utilise Liam Palmer - who is conventionally a right-back - in a holding role from time to time this campaign.

Therefore, it does feel like a missed opportunity on the second-tier side's part not to push harder to attempt to get Hayden through the door before the close of the window.

Once described as "superb" by Magpies icon Alan Shearer for filling in exceptionally well at centre-back for Newcastle in a Premier League encounter, Hayden could well have also been a useful utility figure to call upon at the back when the South Yorkshire side leak goals for fun.

Rohl and Co will just pray that the big win against Birmingham on Friday night kickstarts a positive run of form, with the current Championship outfit not left cursing their quiet business in the window if relegation occurs come May.