Sheffield Wednesday will still be drinking in their unbelievable escape from the Championship drop-zone but will know next season could be a bumpy ride when reality kicks back in with a number of rumours linking players and even Danny Rohl with a move away from Hillsborough.

Josh Windass is one name being touted for a major move away from South Yorkshire, with the likes of Hull City and Stoke City interested in his services, whilst the German boss in the dug-out for Wednesday is being frequently linked with managerical vacancies left, right and centre including the Tigers job.

Di'Shon Bernard is also another face that could walk away from the heroic camp in the summer, with Wednesday more tempted to offload the ex-Manchester United centre-back than others when considering his bumped-up transfer value.

It's been a sterling season in truth for the 23-year-old, with Bernard allowing Rohl's men to shut up shop in key wins, and so the Owls will look to tie him down to a new deal in the off-season before potentially letting him go for a handsome fee soon.

Di'Shon Bernard's transfer to Sheffield Wednesday

Wednesday will view signing the former Red Devil on a free transfer last summer as an unbelievable piece of business, especially if they go on to rake in millions when selling him on further down the line.

Previously on the books at Salford City, Hull City and Portsmouth on loan - with his spell at the MKM Stadium seeing then Hull boss Grant McCann praise the 23-year-old's "aggressive" nature as a defender - Bernard has come on leaps and bounds for the Owls even during a tense and turbulent season.

Going on to make just one senior appearance at Man United, with his minutes at the Theatre of Dreams restricted to just youth football mainly, the Jamaica international has found a home in Hillsborough this season after walking out of his boyhood club.

Yet, even if Bernard has settled in swimmingly to his new environment, his new employers wouldn't be able to resist a bumper offer for his services if reports are correct.

Excelling alongside experienced figures such as Michael Ihiewke in the heart of defence this season just gone, Bernard's efforts were as invaluable as the attacking players in South Yorkshire stealing the spotlight in ensuring another campaign in the Championship was eventually secured.

Di'Shon Bernard's season in numbers

Missing large portions of the end of the season owing to injury setbacks, Bernard still managed to feature 36 times in total for the valiant Owls over the full campaign.

The ex-Man United youngster's bravery didn't go unnoticed when he was called into action for Wednesday's last two crunch clashes of the gruelling season, putting in top-drawer displays against both West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland to help his side clinch back-to-back wins and clean sheets.

Bernard's numbers vs Sunderland Minutes played 90 Touches 58 Accurate passes 43/46 (93%) Clearances 5 Blocked shots 2 Interceptions 2 Tackles 1 Stats by Sofascore

An accomplished yet authoritative performance from Bernard meant his side strolled to a 2-0 victory on the final day at the Stadium of Light to survive, with the maturing 23-year-old calm and measured on the ball but also aggressive and showing bite when necessary.

This wasn't just a one-off for the imposing centre-back, however, with Bernard averaging 4.4 ball recoveries per match as a tireless option in the back-four this season on top of creating five big chances in total for the campaign when venturing forward away from his rock-solid defensive duties.

This well-rounded game from the 6 foot 2 defender could well be why so many clubs are actively looking at his services, cursing their luck that they couldn't swoop in and sign him right after Man United had released him like the Owls pulled off.

Wednesday will know they can't lose their Jamaican star for nothing like the Red Devils, eager to get a new deal in the works for Bernard to avoid that dreaded possibility from happening.

Yet, even if a new deal is secured to nip that nightmare in the bud, that doesn't mean the Owls wouldn't still be open to mega-money offers for their 6 foot 2 colossus with his value now standing at a very healthy amount just a year into his impactful stay in South Yorkshire.

The in-demand gem is worth even more than Anthony Musaba, according to Football Transfers, despite the Dutchman's dazzling tricks down the right-hand flank for the Owls proving to be a useful calling card in huge matches alongside his goalscoring ability.

Bernard's transfer value in 2024

Bernard's valuation now stands at a handsome £1.29m, reinforcing Wednesday's ingenious thinking in the transfer market gambling on the free agent when they did.

It also shows how foolish Man United were for offloading their former homegrown product for nothing, with his value standing at an even heftier £2.1m back in 2022 before Bernard and the Red Devils went their separate ways.

Still, Erik ten Hag's men have bigger fish to fry in the Premier League away from their former defender.

Sheffield Wednesday - current highest valued assets (permanent) 1. Callum Paterson £1.3m 2. Di'Shon Bernard £1.29m 3. Anthony Musaba £1.2m 4. Barry Bannan £946k 5. Michael Smith £946k Sourced by Football Transfers

Bernard is currently rated as the second most valuable asset in Rohl's camp when looking at the permanent members of the Wednesday squad, with Musaba following closely behind with a £1.2m valuation.

Wednesday will hope both of these key squad members do stay put over the summer and aren't tempted by major moves away, with Musaba proving his worth to Rohl's troops with seven goals and five assists from 43 Championship contests which included the opening goal against West Brom on the penultimate match-day.

Even if Wednesday would like to keep the core of this heroic squad rooted in South Yorkshire, football doesn't always work like that and there will be plenty of activity in and out of the building this summer that will both damage and enhance the Owls.

Bernard might want to test himself higher up the Championship instead of settling for another potential basement battle, however, with this situation brewing into a tussle for his services consequently.