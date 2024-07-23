Whilst many hoped that Rangers would use the summer window to strengthen Philippe Clement's squad ahead of next season, it now looks like the Scottish Premiership runners-up will have to sell players before they can bring in fresh faces.

Rangers braced for a number of summer exits

The latest news out of Ibrox surrounds the future of some of Rangers' biggest stars. The early passages of the window saw a number of players depart the club with both John Lundstram and Borna Barisic joining Turkish Superlig side Trabzonspor on a free transfer.

As the summer progresses, it looks like more big names will be departing Ibrox with the most recent rumours surrounding the futures of Connor Goldson and James Tavernier. The duo have been a vital part of Rangers' recent success with the two defenders making over 750 appearances for the club during their combined Ibrox careers.

Rangers career stats James Tavernier Connor Goldson Games played 460 309 Goals scored 125 23 Assists 129 15

The most recent rumours have seen Goldson linked with a return to England with Birmingham City. The 31-year-old central defender grew up in nearby Wolverhampton and could be tempted back south of the border despite the Blues' recent relegation to League One.

Whilst Goldson's exit looks fairly straightforward, the saga around Tavernier's future looks slightly more complex with a number of clubs interested in a deal for the fullback. A recent report by Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the 32-year-old could be set to join Lundstram and Barisic at Trabzonspor as well as previous rumours of a reunion with Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

With Clement making no attempt to hide Rangers' need to sell players this summer, it now looks like another English club are looking to take advantage of this position and sign one of the Gers' stars before the window closes.

Sheffield Wednesday want to sign Scott Wright

As first reported by TEAMtalk, Rangers winger Scott Wright has serious interest from the Championship and appears likely to depart during the summer window alongside Tavernier and Goldson. The outlet claims that Sheffield Wednesday have held provisional talks with the 26-year-old's agents but have yet to go as far as to submit an official bid.

Wright first made the move to Ibrox in a 2021 move from fellow Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen. The winger earned this move off the back of a series of impressive performances on both the domestic and European stages with former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes branding the player "first class" during his time at the club.

Despite arriving at Ibrox with high expectations, Wright has struggled to make an impact during his time with Rangers. Throughout the course of the last season, the winger struggled for consistent game time and only managed to find the back of the net on four occasions as a result.

With Rangers possibly needing to move players on before they can buy this summer, losing a player like Wright could be a wise move if it means that Clement can go on to bring in some of his top targets.