Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly made an enquiry to sign an international attacker who has "blistering pace", according to a journalist.

Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours

It has been a quiet January transfer window at Hillsborough so far and not the one Danny Rohl would have been hoping for. The manager decided to remain at the Championship club amid interest from Southampton and Hamburg and hinted at the end of 2024 about Wednesday taking the “next step” and looking to “attack” the winter market.

"The most important key point is that I'm here and I decide to stay here. I feel very well. In football there are a lot of rumours around a person if you are successful - it's a normal way.

"I'm very clear in my mind what I want to do. I know we have started a journey 14 months ago and I know my team is still hungry for more and we want to develop and make the next step. I spoke a lot about the topic of what I want to do and see but also what we have to do.

"The next opportunity is in 12 days [when the transfer window opens] and let's see what we are doing. If we really want to attack or we are just talking."

Sheffield Wednesday's upcoming fixture Date Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday January 19 Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City January 22 QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday January 25 Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town February 1 West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday February 8

That hasn’t happened in the first half of the January window, although there have been names mentioned in the media as targets, such as Ipswich Town full-back Harry Clarke and Brisbane Roar attacker Thomas Waddingham.

Now, it seems as if Wednesday have made a move for a speedy attacker, but they haven’t had the answer they were hoping for.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Sheffield Wednesday have made an enquiry to sign Rangers attacker Rabbi Matondo.

However, despite the interest from the Owls and second-tier rivals Sunderland, Rangers have agreed a deal for the Wales international to join an unnamed European club.

Matondo, aged 24, is a Wales international who has been on the books at Ibrox since 2022 and has come in for praise for his “blistering pace” from pundit Kris Boyd, who previously said:

“With that pace he’s got, he was lightning. We’ve not seen it enough in a Rangers jersey but you just kind of get the feeling that, the last few weeks… maybe because of Ryan Kent before, he always kind of thought ‘I’m not going to get in the team’, but with Ryan Kent moving on and there’s not really been anybody cemented that place at this moment at time, and there’s one thing with Rabbi Matondo – he has got blistering pace.”

Capable of playing on the left wing, right wing or as a second striker, Matondo could have been a handy addition for the second half of the campaign under Rohl, but he’ll have to look elsewhere for a final third signing.