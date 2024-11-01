Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be in talks with a "very interesting" player over signing a new deal at the club, according to a new update from reliable journalist Joe Crann.

Sheffield Wednesday find form after poor run

It has been an up-and-down start to the season for the Owls, who started the campaign on fire with a 4-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle, only to go on an alarming poor run of form that suggested another relegation battle could be on the cards in 2024/25.

Thankfully, Wednesday have turned things around in recent weeks, winning 3-2 at home to West Brom, who were top of the Championship table at the time, and they have only lost one of their last six outings in the league, winning three of them.

Next up for Danny Rohl's side is a home clash with Watford on Saturday afternoon, as the Owls look to improve on their current 13th-place position and edge closer to the playoff positions.

Wednesday aren't without injury problems heading into the game, with Akin Famewo a long-term absentee, but they are still primed to pick up another good result, showing that they are more likely to be promotion candidates than relegation fodder.

Sheffield Wednesday ace in talks over new deal

According to the reliable Crann on X, Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with youngster Sean Fusire over signing a contract extension at Hillsborough: "Understand that SWFC are currently in contract talks with promising midfielder, Sean Fusire, as they look to try and make sure he doesn’t reach the end of his deal - that expires in June."

Fusire may not be a fixture in the Owls' team by any means, not yet featuring for a minute of Championship action this season, but tying down talented young players to new deals can be as important as bringing in more high-profile signings.

The 19-year-old has six first-team appearances to his name for Wednesday to date, while Rohl has praised him in the past, saying: "I think we have two players from the academy, Rio [Shipston] and Sean [Fusire]. I think Sean impressed in the last two weeks.

"Good skills. Could be very interesting to see him in the six or eight. Against Salzburg, we tried to play him as a winger, but against Brighton he played as a 6/8 and it was good to see."

It won't be easy for Fusire to become a key man, considering the midfield quality that the Owls possess, not least the continually impressive Barry Bannan, but the fact that the club seem keen to tie him down to an extension suggests that they expect plenty from him in the future.

Eventually, a successor to Bannan will need to be found, and fresh blood will generally need to be added to Rohl's team, and it could be that the Championship outfit see their teenage ace as a big player in the middle of the park moving forward.