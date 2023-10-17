There are deep-rooted issues at Sheffield Wednesday that have contributed towards their demise this season.

The ownership of Dejphon Chansiri has been the biggest factor, insisting against putting any more money into the club which has left the Owls with a cash-strapped squad that isn't good enough to compete in the Championship.

On top of that, the decision to hire Xisco Munoz has proven to be a terrible one, although he wasn't helped with the tools provided, he led Wednesday to the worst start in the club's history with no wins after 10 matches.

Following that horrendous start to the campaign, the Spaniard was sacked and replaced with former German assistant manager, Danny Rohl, who will take charge of his first game on Saturday against Watford.

While it seems unthinkable for him to pull Wednesday out of this mess and guide them to safety, it isn't the only time that the club have attempted to pull off something remarkable, and their attempts to sign striker Jamie Vardy in 2015 certainly aligned to that narrative.

Did Sheffield Wednesday almost sign Jamie Vardy?

According to Football Insider, a £5m deal was in place for Wednesday to sign Jamie Vardy in the summer of 2015 with the ex-Leicester boss, Nigel Pearson, sanctioning a deal for the Premier League sensation.

During his time at the club, Chansiri has wound up Owls supporters on several occasions with his reckless decision-making, but deciding to pull out of a deal to sign Vardy at the last minute is arguably his worst piece of misjudgement.

Despite chalking up 15 goal contributions in his debut season in the top flight, the Thai owner was reportedly unconvinced by the former Fleetwood man.

To make matters worse, Vardy is a lifelong Wednesdayite and was reportedly interested in moving back to the area, only to find out that a deal had been called off and he would remain at the King Power stadium.

What unfolded next was the most remarkable story in Premier League history. From pulling off the "great escape" in the 2014/15 season to miraculously winning the Premier League title a year later, Vardy would etch his name into Foxes folklore by plundering 24 goals and eight assists in 36 appearances.

It is astonishing to think that the Premier League could have been denied one of its greatest-ever goal-getters if Chansiri hadn't pulled the plug on a deal to sign him in 2015, instead splashing the cash on Gary Hooper and Fernando Forestieri.

How many Premier League goals has Vardy scored?

Vardy's well-documented rise from non-league striker to Premier League title winner has become a tool of inspiration for talented players plying their trade lower down the pyramid.

The Englishman has built a career from being a predatory number nine who is always looking to burst into spaces in behind utilising his lightening pace to free him away from opposition defenders.

While his incisive movement and pace put him in the position to score, his calmness in front of goal and exceptional finishing has seen him become one of the top flight's most prolific strikers, setting the record for scoring a goal in 11 consecutive matches that still stands today.

With the range of finishing techniques stashed in his locker, Vardy showed he was capable of scoring all types of goals, including the long-range screamer against Liverpool and the deft lob that saw him set the above record against Manchester United.

The 36-year-old's legacy as a lethal finisher is backed up by his relentless consistency in front of goal, racking up 136 goals in 309 Premier League appearances, a total that puts him in 15th position in the all-time charts.

Vardy's exploits have even been used as an example for the next generation of strikers with goal machine Erling Haaland revealing the inspiration he took from the Englishman for one type of goal he scored previously.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I’ve been watching a lot of players, let’s take for example the run in behind the centre-back when the No 10 has the ball, You have maybe the best in the world at that, Jamie Vardy."

Lauded by Pep Guardiola for his "exceptional" qualities, the predatory striker has reined in the plaudits across his illustrious career and if he manages to fire Leicester back to the top flight, at the age of 36, the Foxes legend will have another remarkable achievement to add to the list.