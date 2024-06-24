Sheffield Wednesday are believed to have joined the race to sign a 28-year-old promotion expert this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

Sheffield Wednesday transfer news

The Owls appeared to be preparing for life in League One for much of last season, but the brilliance of Danny Rohl ensured that they remained in the Championship, securing their safety on the final day of the campaign.

It is a positive for so many reasons, not least the fact that they will be able to entice a higher calibre of player to Hillsborough this summer, and there has already been some key business conducted, with Max Lowe and Ben Hamer arriving on free transfers from Sheffield United and Watford respectively, and Yan Valery also coming in from Angers.

Brentford youngster Myles Peart-Harris is another individual who has been linked with a switch to Rohl's side in the coming months, with the 21-year-old seen as an ideal replacement for Josh Windass, who is expected to leave as a free agent in the current transfer window.

Rotherham United centre-back Cameron Humphreys has also emerged as a strong option to come in and bolster the Owls' defensive options, as they look to give themselves the best possible opportunity of steering well clear of the Championship relegation zone in 2024/25.

Sheffield Wednesday want 28-year-old wide man

According to a fresh report from Football Insider, Sheffield Wednesday want to sign Plymouth Argyle wing-back Mickel Miller this summer, who can play anywhere up the left flank. The Owls are "plotting a move" for the 28-year-old, who will be available on a free transfer when his current deal expires at the end of this month.

The report adds that Wednesday are "hoping to use their Championship muscle to secure the deal for Miller ahead of League One clubs rivalling for his signature", while the player himself "is seeking what is usually considered to be the biggest contract of a player’s career with his age profile".

Miller has the potential to be an effective signing by the Owls ahead of next season, with the £2,700-a-week ace earning promotion to the Championship three different times throughout his career.

He now has 43 appearances to his name in the second tier of English football, so he knows the division well, and he also has a combined 100 matches in the Scottish Premiership and League One.

The fact that Miller will be available on a free transfer means that there is less risk in signing him, and the lure of staying in the Championship rather than heading back into League One will surely appeal to him.

Mickel Miller's 2023/24 Championship stats Total Appearances 34 Starts 19 Goals 1 Assists 1 Yellow cards 12 Tackles per game 1.4 Clearances per game 1.4

The Plymouth man's ability to play as a left-back or in a more attack-minded wide role showcases his versatility, too, and Rohl could view him as a player who can add much-needed depth to his squad ahead of what is hopefully a more successful campaign.