Sheffield Wednesday are providing competition for the signing of a "smooth" player with 51 international caps, according to a new transfer claim.

Latest Sheffield Wednesday news

It was a good weekend for the Owls, who kept up their Championship promotion push with an impressive 2-0 win away to Queens Park Rangers. Michael Smith and Callum Paterson scored the goals for Danny Rohl's side, as a promising season continues.

Wednesday's victory means they sit 10th in the league table and only three points adrift of the playoffs, putting themselves right in the mix with 17 matches remaining in 2024/25. Next up for them is the visit of struggling Luton Town on Saturday, acting as another good chance to get more points on the board.

In terms of Owls-related transfer news, Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis has been mentioned as an option, with the 27-year-old potentially eyeing a loan move away after struggling for minutes at the City Ground so far this season.

While Rohl will be feeling happy about how things are going at Hillsborough, not least after managing to keep Shea Charles at the club by re-signing him on loan, he will know the importance of increased squad depth. Now, another player is being linked with a move to Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday eyeing move for "smooth" ace

According to reliable journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon [via Football League World], Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Stuart Armstrong, who is currently plying his trade at Vancouver Whitecaps.

It is claimed that Rohl wanted to sign the 32-year-old during last summer's transfer window after he departed Southampton on a free transfer, but he opted to move to Canada instead. Now, the Owls have rekindled their interest, with Burnley also in the mix.

Armstrong could be a really shrewd signing by Wednesday this month, adding a wealth of experience and quality in the middle of the park.

The former Southampton man has won an impressive 51 caps for Scotland, scoring five goals for his country, while Russell Martin heaped praise on him during their time together at Saints, saying:

"I know how good of a player he is. He’s such a smooth footballer and is such a great athlete. He possesses everything he needs to play at the very top and I think we will give him a platform where he can really show what he can do."

Stuart Armstrong's key career stats Appearances Goals Assists Southampton 214 25 19 Dundee United 150 21 31 Celtic 144 28 25 Vancouver Whitecaps 11 2 2

Now 32, Wednesday wouldn't be signing Armstrong at the peak of his powers, but he is still at an age where he could do an excellent job, providing industry and box-to-box quality.

A total of 149 appearances in the Premier League is no mean feat for the midfielder, and his nous could make such a difference in the Owls' playoff bid, potentially allowing Barry Bannan more of a breather at times in the process.