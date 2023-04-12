Sheffield Wednesday having midfielder Josh Windass available for selection for their League One game against Burton Albion would be a “massive boost”, says journalist Ricky Charlesworth.

What's the latest injury news on Windass?

The Owls are currently in the middle of the race to secure automatic promotion to the Championship and are standing themselves in good stead at the top of the table above their rivals in the form of Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town - but they have recently been without the services of Windass.

The 29-year-old was forced off the pitch through injury during the 1-1 draw against Bolton Wanderers back in March and hasn’t featured since, with the Hillsborough ace missing from the matchday squad for the last six third-tier outings. However, a promising update has since emerged.

During a Q&A for YorkshireLive, Charlesworth was asked whether Windass could be back in contention to play some part in Saturday’s trip to Burton, to which he replied: “I know he was at S6 yesterday in the Fan Zone in his club gear, which created a hive of excitement. DM's latest update said he wouldn't be ready for the Easter period, but now we're out of [that], the wait is on for when he returns.

“We'll ask DM [on] Friday about whether he has a chance for Burton. Even his name on the bench would be a massive boost for Wednesday ahead of the run-in. Fingers firmly crossed on this one.”

How vital is Windass for Sheffield Wednesday?

Windass was an integral member of Wednesday’s squad prior to his absence, so it’ll definitely be a huge boost for Moore to have him available for selection again - whether that be for the next game or in the near future.

The Kingston upon Hull-born talent has posted 22 goal contributions (15 goals and seven assists) in 37 appearances across all competitions this season, with his prolific form in the final third being one of the reasons his side are pushing to make the jump up to the Championship.

The £12k-p/w talisman was averaging 3.2 shots per league game - only Ipswich's Conor Chaplin can boast more - showing that even if he’s not always on the scoresheet, he’s constantly looking to create havoc for the opposition.

Windass is clearly a fantastic player for the manager to have at his disposal, with the versatile star having operated in eight various positions throughout his career, so his ability to play in a number of areas only adds to his status as a vital asset to the Owls.