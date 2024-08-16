Sheffield Wednesday are considering signing a "lovely footballer" on loan in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Joe Crann.

Owls flying under Danny Rohl

The Owls seem to be the talk of the Championship currently, with Danny Rohl working wonders ever since taking charge as manager last season. The German kept his side in the league against all odds, and after lots of work on the training ground in the summer, they arguably look like one of the most exciting teams in the EFL.

Wednesday thumped Plymouth Argyle 4-0 in their Championship opener last weekend, prior to reaching the second round of the EFL Cup after a 2-1 win away to Hull City in midweek, so there is understandable positivity galore among the fanbase.

New signings have come in for Rohl since the end of last season, including Ike Ugbo, which feels like a significant piece of transfer business after his successful spell on loan at Hillsborough last term. At the other end of the pitch, goalkeeper James Beadle has again joined on loan from Brighton, while the likes of Olaf Kobacki and Yan Valery have also come in.

That's not to say that further new signings won't come in between now and the end of the summer transfer window, however, with Seagulls midfielder Malick Yalcouye linked with a move. It looks as though another talented youngster is also being targeted, according to a new update.

Taking to X on Friday, the reliable Crann claimed that Sheffield Wednesday are considering making a move for Tottenham youngster Alfie Devine this summer, snapping him up on loan.

Devine could be such an exciting season-long addition for Wednesday, considering he is a young player currently at one of the biggest clubs in the country. He has even managed two appearances for Spurs, scoring once in that time, and his international pedigree at youth team level for England is exciting.

Alfie Devine's England youth career Caps Goals England Under-20s 13 2 England Under-19s 13 2 England Under-16s 4 0

The attacking midfielder could bring added quality and depth to Rohl's squad, ahead of what will be a relentless Championship season across 46 matches, while former Plymouth manager Ian Foster lauded him during a loan spell there last season.

"People will really start to understand his qualities, how he can receive the ball in between the lines on the half turn and be positive. He’s a lovely footballer. I have worked an awful lot with Alfie, so I know what he’s capable of and we are starting to see it now."

Devine will surely be eager to enjoy another loan move away from Spurs in 2024/25, in order to get more regular football rather than warm the substitutes' bench or play for the youth team, so a move to Wednesday could suit everyone concerned.